Moradabad: Five power officials suspended after blackout at UP min’s event

A 15-minute power outage during an official visit by state energy and urban development minister A.K. Sharma in Moradabad late Sunday night has resulted in the suspension of five officials from Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL). U.P. energy and urban development minister A.K. Sharma (Sourced)

The disruption occurred at the Company Bagh area while the minister was inspecting the 5D Motion Centre. The power went out moments after he exited the facility. Officials from the electricity department attributed the failure to a blown transformer fuse caused by a power surge.

PVVNL managing director Isha Duhan ordered the suspension of chief engineer Arvind Singhal, superintending engineer Sunil Agrawal, executive engineer Prince Gautam, sub-divisional officer Rana Pratap, and junior engineer Lalit Kumar for alleged negligence in power maintenance.

The event was held in the Bacha Park area, where officials said a lack of coordination between the municipal and electricity departments led to the incident. A senior officer stated that the municipal team reportedly activated multiple heavy electrical devices simultaneously without informing the power staff, which overloaded the transformer.

Minister Sharma did not respond publicly at the venue and proceeded to his next stop at Spandan Sarovar in Buddhi Vihar, where power was also reportedly out. He then directed immediate action, following which PVVNL initiated the suspensions.

Confirming the suspension of five officials, PVVNL MD stated that no negligence in electricity supply, especially during high-level programs, would be tolerated.