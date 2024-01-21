‘More than 8 lakh IPPB accounts opened in Prayagraj region’

More than 14,000 accounts were opened by the postal department by organising a special campaign in the Prayagraj region to provide the facility of direct benefit transfer (DBT) payment directly into the beneficiary account. So far, more than 8 lakh people have opened India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) accounts in Prayagraj region and are availing its services sitting at home, informed postmaster general of Prayagraj region Krishna Kumar Yadav on Sunday. Postmaster General of Prayagraj Region Krishna Kumar Yadav (HT PHOTO)

In keeping with the ambitious mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote digital banking and financial inclusion, these paperless accounts were opened only by Aadhaar and mobile number, he added.

He said that through IPPB, digital and paperless banking facilities are being made easily available to everyone from kitchens to farms, schools to offices and shops.

“People sitting at home are now able to withdraw the DBT amount sent under social security schemes through postmen. Now the postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks have become mobile banks. Even for the physically disabled, elderly or people residing in remote rural areas where ATM facilities are not available, the postman withdraws money from their bank accounts and makes it available to the people. Every day, a person can withdraw an amount of up to ₹10,000 from his Aadhaar-linked bank account from the micro ATM available with postmen,” he shared.

He said that during this campaign, people are being provided the facility to open IPPB accounts at their doorstep, in post offices or on-spot in remote areas. Premium accounts of India Post Payment Bank can also be opened with just ₹200.

As soon as the account is opened, it is linked to Aadhaar and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). This account can be made online immediately, through which all types of subsidies like Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Matritva Vandan Yojana, Ujjwala Subsidy, scholarship for students, widow pension scheme, benefits for nutrition/school bags for students in council schools can be availed, the official explained.

The DBT of all the schemes of the Government of India and state government will start receiving in IPPB account immediately. Through this account, many facilities like mobile and DTH recharge, electricity and water bill payments are available.

Besides, by linking the premium account with the savings account of the postal department, one can avail of the facility of depositing money from home in various schemes of the postal department like a savings account, recurring account, Sukanya and PPF account, he added.