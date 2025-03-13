MoU signed to develop 3 heritage buildings as hotels in U.P.

In order to revive the heritage properties of the state and restore their former glory, while boosting revenue, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed for the development of three heritage properties: Roshan-ud-Daula and Chhatar Manzil in Lucknow, and Chunar Fort in Mirzapur district. Chhatar Manzil in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

This agreement was signed between the director of tourism Prakhar Mishra and Manvendra Singh Shekhawat, MD, Golden Triangle Fort and Palace Private Limited on Wednesday. The three properties will be developed as heritage hotels on the lines of Suryagarh in Jaisalmer, which gained widespread attention when Bollywood celebrities Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot there.

Tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh stated that the three properties will be developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, with Golden Triangle Fort and Palace’s hospitality brand, Suryagarh Collection, taking charge of the development, management,

and restoration.

The focus will be on preserving the original architecture while incorporating modern innovations. The restoration process will be guided by historical research and local folklore, and authentic materials used in the original construction will be employed.

This initiative will not only promote heritage tourism in Uttar Pradesh but also boost destination weddings. Local employment will be prioritised in the development and operation of these properties, and One District One Product (ODOP) initiatives will be promoted.

The development will also include experiences highlighting local traditions, culinary arts, festivals, and craftsmanship. Additionally, one village near each heritage property will be adopted for its overall development.