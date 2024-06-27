 MSMEs vital for state’s economy, says Yogi Adityanath - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MSMEs vital for state’s economy, says Yogi Adityanath

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 27, 2024 08:50 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh’s economy has progressed from sixth position in 2017 to second in the country now, says chief minister

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday stated that Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) play an important role in propelling the state’s economy, which is now on second position in the country from sixth in 2017.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at an event to mark International MSME Day at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow. (HT Photo)
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at an event to mark International MSME Day at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow. (HT Photo)

“MSMEs are the backbone of every economy across the world. After agriculture, MSMEs are the biggest source of employment in the state.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

“There are 90 lakh MSMEs in the state. From 2017 onwards, UP’s economy has progressed from sixth position to second in the country,” said Adityanath inaugurating a 20,000-crore loan programme by banks for these units on International MSME Day.

He also shared details about the Mukhyamantri Sukshma Udyami Durghatna Bima Yojana.

Addressing the gathering at an event organised at Lok Bhawan, the CM said: “Projects of over 24,000 crore have been rolled out in the state’s defence corridor.”

The CM awarded Vishwakarma Awards on the occasion and inaugurated the 11th Pledge Park in Jhansi. The pledge stands for Promoting Leadership and Enterprise for Development of Growth Engines, a scheme of the state government to promote development of private industrial parks.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included MSME minister Rakesh Sachan, IIDC Manoj Kumar and principal secretary Alok Kumar among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / MSMEs vital for state’s economy, says Yogi Adityanath
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On