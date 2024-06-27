MSMEs vital for state’s economy, says Yogi Adityanath

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday stated that Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) play an important role in propelling the state’s economy, which is now on second position in the country from sixth in 2017. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at an event to mark International MSME Day at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow. (HT Photo)

“MSMEs are the backbone of every economy across the world. After agriculture, MSMEs are the biggest source of employment in the state.

“There are 90 lakh MSMEs in the state. From 2017 onwards, UP’s economy has progressed from sixth position to second in the country,” said Adityanath inaugurating a ₹20,000-crore loan programme by banks for these units on International MSME Day.

He also shared details about the Mukhyamantri Sukshma Udyami Durghatna Bima Yojana.

Addressing the gathering at an event organised at Lok Bhawan, the CM said: “Projects of over ₹24,000 crore have been rolled out in the state’s defence corridor.”

The CM awarded Vishwakarma Awards on the occasion and inaugurated the 11th Pledge Park in Jhansi. The pledge stands for Promoting Leadership and Enterprise for Development of Growth Engines, a scheme of the state government to promote development of private industrial parks.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included MSME minister Rakesh Sachan, IIDC Manoj Kumar and principal secretary Alok Kumar among others.