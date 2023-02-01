Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Multi-point power connection works in full swing: NPCL

Multi-point power connection works in full swing: NPCL

lucknow news
Published on Feb 01, 2023 12:33 AM IST

So far, the multi-point implementation work in 18 societies has been nearly completed, a spokesperson said

(For representation)
(For representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Noida Power Company Ltd (NPCL) has claimed that the work of setting up multi-point power connections in Greater Noida is in full swing in pursuance of an order issued by the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC).

“So far, the multi-point implementation work in 18 societies has been nearly completed. NPCL has sent notices to 134 societies regarding multipoint connections; 88 societies have requested that single-point connections be maintained for the time being,” said a company spokesperson.

NPCL, according to him, recently conducted a survey in many societies, in which it was found that 20 societies did not have the necessary infrastructure for multipoint connections. “NPCL is in talks with these societies, and it is expected that after necessary infrastructure is in place the work of setting up multi-point connections in about 10 societies will begin soon,” he added.

The spokesperson further said that issues concerning four societies was pending with National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), while in four others, due to legal hurdles, the work of setting up multipoint connections was not being done.

UPERC, a few years ago, had directed discoms to allow multi-storey residents to apply for individual power connection and pay the bill accordingly instead of a single-point power connection being used for a building and residents being charged arbitrarily for power consumption by the builder/society.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out