Multi-point power connection works in full swing: NPCL

Noida Power Company Ltd (NPCL) has claimed that the work of setting up multi-point power connections in Greater Noida is in full swing in pursuance of an order issued by the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC).

“So far, the multi-point implementation work in 18 societies has been nearly completed. NPCL has sent notices to 134 societies regarding multipoint connections; 88 societies have requested that single-point connections be maintained for the time being,” said a company spokesperson.

NPCL, according to him, recently conducted a survey in many societies, in which it was found that 20 societies did not have the necessary infrastructure for multipoint connections. “NPCL is in talks with these societies, and it is expected that after necessary infrastructure is in place the work of setting up multi-point connections in about 10 societies will begin soon,” he added.

The spokesperson further said that issues concerning four societies was pending with National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), while in four others, due to legal hurdles, the work of setting up multipoint connections was not being done.

UPERC, a few years ago, had directed discoms to allow multi-storey residents to apply for individual power connection and pay the bill accordingly instead of a single-point power connection being used for a building and residents being charged arbitrarily for power consumption by the builder/society.