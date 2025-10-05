Murder live-streamed: Man who shot dead cloth trader caught after encounter

One of the two assailants who murdered a cloth trader and live-streamed their act was caught after an exchange of fire with police on Friday night, police said. The two assailants filming themselves purportedly after attacking Adil.

In the encounter, while Zul Qamar sustained gunshot injuries to both his legs, his accomplice Mohd Hamza fled. Zul Qamar was later identified as the individual who fired three bullets at Adil, 25, from a close range.

After the murder video went viral on social media, police intensified efforts to track down the assailants. The duo was intercepted by teams from Lohia Nagar and Lisardi Gate police stations, as well as SWAT, during a routine check at Fafunda Crossing.

The suspects were seen riding a bike toward the Narhada bypass. When police attempted to stop them, they tried to flee and even fired at the police. In retaliatory firing, Zul Qamar was shot, and he fell to the ground.

Qamar was admitted to the district hospital for treatment. Police identified him on the basis of the viral video and interrogations. A pistol, a magazine, and live cartridges were recovered from him. A case has been registered at Lohia Nagar police station.

Adil’s body was discovered near a tubewell in Narhada on October 1. Adil, who lived near Lisardi Gate, was last seen by his family around 4 pm on Tuesday. He did not return home after that.

The family then lodged a formal complaint against several youths from the colony. The FIR named seven individuals, including Hamza.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vipin Tada confirmed that Zul Qamar had been arrested in connection with Adil’s murder and was in hospital for gunshot injuries to both legs. Hamza was at large, and police teams were actively pursuing him.

Tada noted that all suspects in the case were acquainted with the victim. An investigation was underway to determine the motive behind the murder.