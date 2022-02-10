Muslim women in Prayagraj stage protest against restrictions on ‘hijab’ in Karnataka

A group of around 200 young women in ‘hijab’ and headscarves staged a protest at Atala in the old city area of the city against restrictions on ‘hijab’ imposed at educational institutions in Karnataka.

The women, holding placards with messages supporting their rights to wear ‘hijab’, expressed solidarity with the young woman in Karnataka who faced a group of aggressive youths in saffron shawls.

The women ended the demonstration after handing over a memorandum to the President of India through the city magistrate. In the memorandum, the women requested President’s intervention in the issue to secure their rights of religious freedom and education.

Afreen Fatima, a former JNU student, said that the protest was organised by Muslim girl students of Allahabad University and affiliated colleges.

“We are here to express resentment over the state of affairs in Karnataka, where Muslim women are not being allowed inside classes while wearing hijab. We are with our sisters in Karnataka who are facing religious apartheid and are being harassed by goons and religious extremists. We have sent a memorandum to President of India asking him to safeguard the right to religious freedom and right to education which is promised by the constitution,” Afreen said.

Another protestor Sara Ahmad said ‘hijab’ is part of our identity and is not a symbol of oppression.

“Restrictions on ‘hijab’ are an attack on the identity of Muslim women, and it will not be tolerated at any cost,” she added.

City magistrate Gaurav Srivastava said the memorandum has been received and will be forwarded to the President of India.