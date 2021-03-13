'Must prepare students for tough competition': Adityanath
- Adityanath said while primary school students are being promoted without an exam, their foundations must be strengthened.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said instead of promoting primary school students without examination, they should be prepared for tough competition.
“...the basic education department plans to promote students for the second year without exams as there were no physical classes and students only attended online classes due to the Covid-19 pandemic. ...we must prepare students for competition...,” he said after distributing appointment letters to 271 block education officers.
“We must see if the students of Classes 1 and 2 are able to recognise alphabets. Teachers must work with students for two months. Thereafter, a short test should be held to assess their learning outcome. The test could be of 15 to 30 minutes or it can be oral. We must strengthen their foundations and encourage them to compete.”
Adityanath said they have taken a risk by opening primary schools from March 1. "We have allowed schools to function with 50% attendance. All primary students come under the high-risk category. We must try to encourage healthy competition among students so they may take pride in it."
Adityanath said his government has given 400,000 government jobs in four years and added these appointments were made in a transparent manner and candidates were relieved that they were not required to pay bribes.
He said from 2012 to 2017, the government was a hurdle in the development. "Caste and money factors played a key role in appointments to government jobs. Teachers were not motivated to go to schools, and, in many cases, proxy teachers were running schools while regular teachers were engaged in other pursuits.”
Adityanath said out of the four years of his rule, one year was spent fighting the Covid-19 situation. He added yet Uttar Pradesh jumped to the second position in the ease of doing the business annual ranking.
