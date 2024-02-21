Naimisharanya being developed as major pilgrimage centre: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said efforts were underway to develop Naimisharanya in Sitapur as a pilgrimage centre even as he highlighted the importance of ‘Sanatan Dharma’ and its role in helping individuals lead a ‘virtuous life’. The Yogi Adityanath cabinet had in November 2023 cleared a proposal to renovate the Naimish Dham in Sitapur on the lines of other Hindu pilgrimage sites like Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura-Vrindavan, and Vindhyavasini Dham. (File Photo)

“Keeping the importance of Naimisharanya in mind, the state government has decided to develop it as major pilgrimage site,” Adityanath said during the inauguration of the ‘Sthapna-Pran-Pratishtha Mahotsav’ of Sri Jagdamba Raj Rajeshwari temple and the Chitshakti gate of the new temple at Naimisharanya and highlighted its reference in revered texts such as the Ramcharitmanas.

The Yogi Adityanath cabinet had in November 2023 cleared a proposal to renovate the Naimish Dham in Sitapur on the lines of other Hindu pilgrimage sites like Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura-Vrindavan, and Vindhyavasini Dham and Adityanath said restoring the glory of the ancient pilgrimage site was also important for economic reasons.

“Restoring the ancient glory of this pilgrimage place is not only important for religious reasons, but also for economic growth,” Adityanath said even as he spoke of the economic boom experienced by the trader community in Ayodhya post the consecration ceremony.

He underscored the potential for creating employment opportunities for thousands of local youths through rejuvenation of the pilgrimage site.

The CM also praised the nationwide initiatives led by Prime Minister Modi aimed at revitalizing India’s rich cultural heritage. He highlighted the remarkable transformation of iconic sites like Kashi Vishwanath, Mahakaal, Kedarpuri, Badrinath Dham, and Ayodhya, which rekindled the faith of millions of Sanatan Dharma followers after centuries.

He said religion is much more than just a set of rituals and stressed on the universal significance of Sanatan Dharma. “As long as Sanatan Dharma thrives, humanity will continue to progress towards common, collective welfare. On the other hand, any threat to Sanatan Dharma threatens the well-being of humanity as a whole,” he added.

“Shaktipeeth, the sacred abode of Maa Lalita Devi and Chakratirtha, is located here. Connecting old traditions, Saint Sanmukhanand Puri Ji Maharaj established Rajarajeshwari temple and ashram,” Adityanath said.

The CM emphasized that when all citizens dedicate their efforts and achievements to the service of the nation, India’s ascent as a global powerhouse becomes inevitable.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar also expressed his views on the occasion.