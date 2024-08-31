Naman in Lucknow: An ode to the legend of kathak Pandit Lachhu Maharaj

With a series of performances, the second and final day of Naman, a tribute to Pandit Lachhu Maharaj on his 123rd birth anniversary on September 1, will make it a memorable affair. An evening full of Kathak, taal, ragas and memories will wrap up the two-day celebration for the Lucknowites. Pandit Anuj Mishra will open his act with Shiv dhrupad today

“Artistes and groups from across gharana including Delhi, Jaipur and Lucknow are performing together on the closing day. Students of Lacchu Maharaj Ballet Foundation, Kathak Kendra members with Shruti Sharma, Pandit Anuj Mishra with Smriti Mishra and Pandit Deepak Maharaj will join in to mark the day at the Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Academy,” shared the academy secretary Shobhit Nahar.

Pandit Anuj Mishra who will be performing four acts in his 40-minute presentation, representing the Lucknow gharana, says, “It’s after quite a few years that I am going to be part of the tribute to one of the greatest legends our country has produced. Keeping this in mind, I wanted to weave an act that will not only sum up the theme but also take the art of kathak a notch up. Shiv Dhrupad, teen taal an ode to Lucknow’ nazakat, Lord Krishna and Arjun bhavpaksh will be a solo and more.”

He adds, “As Krishna bhav has been one of the favourite of Maharajji, so that’s more the reason to stage it once again.”

Earlier, day one was about a range of performances by Gauri Divakar, Pandit Rudra Shankar Mishra, Vidhya Lal, and young kathak dancers under Rajni Verma and others.