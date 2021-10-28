Narendra Giri death: CBI collects details of old cases related to seer

A team of Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) investigating the death of ABAP chief Mahant Narendra Giri is now scanning all records of old disputes of the late seer and their present status, said officials of the central probe agency.

In this connection, a CBI team had on Monday met lawyer Rishi Shankar Dwivedi, who along with his father Pandit Mahadev Dwivedi, handled the cases related to Mahant Narendra Giri.

Officials privy to the developments said there were over three dozen cases lodged against Mahant Narendra Giri all of which were now disposed off and the decision was in his favour in nearly all of them. Before his death, only one case was pending in the court.

“Dwivedi had told CBI that in 2012, Narendra Giri had removed a seer Shivanand from his post following which the later moved the court. The case was still pending in the court,” the official said.

The CBI officials then collected details about other cases and scanned the documents related to them.

“The team also collected documents which here written by Narendra Giri himself. The CBI also took samples of signatures made by Narendra Giri which will be matched by his signature in the purported suicide note,” the official said.

It is worth mentioning that CBI is still to receive the forensic report of the suicide note found at the spot where Mahant’s body was found.

The CBI team, the official said, has also questioned persons close to Narendra Giri along with persons known to prime accused Anand Giri.

So far, three persons Anand Giri, Aadya Tiwari and his son Sandeep have been arrested after the Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP) president Mahant Narendra Giri’s body was found hanging from the ceiling fan inside his room at Baghambari Gaddi Math on September 20.