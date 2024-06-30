Nath sect integral part of Sanatan Dharma: Yogi

LUCKNOW: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the Nath sect was an important part of Sanatan Dharma, as all its programmes were dedicated to the revered deities, sages, ascetics, and saints. “Sanatan Dharma and India complement each other. If India becomes strong, then Sanatan Dharma will also prosper,” he said. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attends the third Aathman Bhandara of Shri Shri 1008 Kailashvasi Shri Somnathji Maharaj programme, in Alwar on Sunday. (ANI)

Yogi Adityanath was in Rajasthan on Sunday to attend the Sant Samagam organised in Ladpur’s Kotkasim. He also took part in the large ‘Tritiya Aathman’ bhandara organised at the renowned Somanath Temple.

“It is my privilege to participate in the bhandara organised on the occasion of the 24th death anniversary of Saint Somanath, in this village of Ladpur, which is known as the sacred place of initiation of Maharaj Bhartrihari in the Nath sect,” he said.

He said that the dedicated efforts and sacrifices of saints contributed to strengthening Sanatan Dharma and India.

“Yogi Khetanath Maharaj and his disciple Mahant Somanath devoted their entire lives to welfare activities. Rajasthan is a land of devotion and power. In the Aravalli hills, many saints engaged in spiritual practices for the welfare of society,” he remarked.

The chief minister also congratulated all the devotees from Tijara present at the conference for ensuring the victory of Mahant Balaknath in the assembly elections. On this occasion, he also unveiled the statues of Baba Abhaynath and Baba Kartarpuri.

A large number of saints and devotees associated with the Shaddarshan sect, including Rajasthan’s Minister of Environment and Forest Sanjay Sharma and Tijara MLA Baba Balaknath, were present.