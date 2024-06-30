 Nath sect integral part of Sanatan Dharma: Yogi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nath sect integral part of Sanatan Dharma: Yogi

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 30, 2024 10:52 PM IST

The chief minister also congratulated all the devotees from Tijara present at the conference for ensuring the victory of Mahant Balaknath in the assembly elections. On this occasion, he also unveiled the statues of Baba Abhaynath and Baba Kartarpuri.

LUCKNOW: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the Nath sect was an important part of Sanatan Dharma, as all its programmes were dedicated to the revered deities, sages, ascetics, and saints. “Sanatan Dharma and India complement each other. If India becomes strong, then Sanatan Dharma will also prosper,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attends the third Aathman Bhandara of Shri Shri 1008 Kailashvasi Shri Somnathji Maharaj programme, in Alwar on Sunday. (ANI)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attends the third Aathman Bhandara of Shri Shri 1008 Kailashvasi Shri Somnathji Maharaj programme, in Alwar on Sunday. (ANI)

Yogi Adityanath was in Rajasthan on Sunday to attend the Sant Samagam organised in Ladpur’s Kotkasim. He also took part in the large ‘Tritiya Aathman’ bhandara organised at the renowned Somanath Temple.

“It is my privilege to participate in the bhandara organised on the occasion of the 24th death anniversary of Saint Somanath, in this village of Ladpur, which is known as the sacred place of initiation of Maharaj Bhartrihari in the Nath sect,” he said.

He said that the dedicated efforts and sacrifices of saints contributed to strengthening Sanatan Dharma and India.

“Yogi Khetanath Maharaj and his disciple Mahant Somanath devoted their entire lives to welfare activities. Rajasthan is a land of devotion and power. In the Aravalli hills, many saints engaged in spiritual practices for the welfare of society,” he remarked.

The chief minister also congratulated all the devotees from Tijara present at the conference for ensuring the victory of Mahant Balaknath in the assembly elections. On this occasion, he also unveiled the statues of Baba Abhaynath and Baba Kartarpuri.

A large number of saints and devotees associated with the Shaddarshan sect, including Rajasthan’s Minister of Environment and Forest Sanjay Sharma and Tijara MLA Baba Balaknath, were present.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Nath sect integral part of Sanatan Dharma: Yogi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On