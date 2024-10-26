Menu Explore
National executive: RSS meet begins with focus on centenary year, expansion

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Oct 26, 2024 06:14 AM IST

A total of 393 participants from all 11 regions and 46 provinces of the RSS are attending the meeting

A two-day national executive meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) began in Mathura district on Friday to draw a roadmap for the tasks to be undertaken in the centenary year of the Sangh, including organisational expansion, according to a press statement.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat inaugurating a two-day national executive meeting in Mathura district on Friday. (Sourced)

The RSS and will complete 100 years on Vijayadashmi (Dusshera) in 2025. Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh sar sanghchalak (chief) Mohan Bhagwat and sarkaryawah general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale inaugurated the proceedings, paying floral tributes to the portrait of Bharat Mata.

Key discussions will centre around the thoughts presented by the sar sanghchalak during the Vijayadashami festival this year, as well as current pressing issues facing the country.

The meeting will also address the unique activities and circumstances of each province and deliberate on an extensive plan extending to March 2025. The meeting will also review the annual plans set forth in the representative assembly (Pratinidhi Sabha).

Before the sessions began on Friday participants paid tribute to several prominent figures who recently passed away, including Raghavacharya Maharaj from Jaipur, renowned industrialist Padma Vibhushan Ratan Tata, former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Ramoji Rao, the founder of Eenadu and Ramoji Film City, Communist leader Sitaram Yechury, former Foreign Minister K. Natwar Singh, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, Admiral (Retd.) Ramdas, and other notable personalities.

The recommendations made by Akhil Bhartiya Pratinidhi Sabha of the RSS in March 2024 were adopted at the very beginning of the formal session.

The basic agenda of the meeting will revolve around ‘Panch Parivartan’ (five changes) including social harmony, kutumb prabhodhan (family values), environment, self-disciplined lifestyle and civic duties. RSS leaders will deliberate on ways to carry these messages to the society.

“The two-day executive meet of RSS is to end at 6.15 pm on Saturday,” said Narendra Kumar, the sah akhil Bharatiya prachar pramukh (the All India co-press chief of RSS).

A total of 393 participants from all 11 regions and 46 provinces of the RSS are attending the meeting.

