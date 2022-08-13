National flag code: LMC outlines how to dispose of Tricolour
There is a code laid down for the proper disposal of the Indian national flag, one which many people are not aware of. The national flag is a symbol of pride and its dignity should be maintained even while disposing of it, Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) officials said.
When the national flag is damaged, it must be destroyed in whole, in private. It should be either burnt or buried with due regard to its dignity, the officials said. Flags made of paper must also be discarded privately with due dignity.
They said that even while choosing to burn or to bury it, a strict rule was to be followed.
But every year, the disposal of the national flag is a big problem for the LMC as people throw paper flags, plastic and polyester flags in the open without knowing the correct way to dispose of them. This year, due to the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, a number of Tricolours have been distributed, so LMC is gearing up to dispose of even a greater number of national flags.
Additional municipal commissioner Abhay Pandey said, “The national flag code will be followed by the LMC for the proper disposal of flags. Every year a number of flags are left abandoned by residents and the LMC sanitation staff, cleaning the city did not have knowledge about how to segregate the national flag. Now, we have sensitised them about the importance of the national flag and the honour associated with it.”
LMC officials say, “Most of our sanitation staff is illiterate. That’s why there could have been instances of not following the due process in the past. But this time, on 75th Independence Day, the LMC has issued proper guidelines for burial of flags which are not fit for use and abandoned by residents. The flags must be buried with full honour.”
Pandey said, “We can only clean the area but we don’t have rights to act against people showing disrespect to the Tricolour. Only the district administration and police have the power to act against those people.
“Another big cause of worry for the LMC is the proliferation of flags made out of polythene and synthetic material, which are not biodegradable. However, this time, only cloth flags have been distributed and they could be preserved for a longer duration, so hopefully, they will not be discarded.”
How to dispose of the Tricolour
To bury the flags, all damaged flags should be collected, folded and placed in a wooden box. The box is then to be buried in the earth and a moment of silence is to be observed once the flags are buried.
For the second option (burning), a safe place is to be chosen and cleaned. The damaged flags are to be folded. After building a fire they are to be carefully placed in the centre of the flames. Burning a flag without folding it or first lighting it and then putting it on fire is an offence.
