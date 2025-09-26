Navratri 2025 | Temples, rural and jungle themes at Durga Puja pandals in Lucknow

Some of the Durga Pujas, like those at Bengali Club, Ramakrishna Mission, and others, have kept it simple and not gone with themes, thus keeping the celebrations very traditional.

The stage is set for the Durga Puja celebrations in the state capital. The puja samitis have gone all out to make their pandals attractive and innovative. Temple themes are the order of the day, with artists giving final touches to the pandals as the puja commences from September 28 — the sixth day of Navratri. Forest and rural themes to welcome Maa are also getting a lot of attention.

Pagoda-temple The Utsav Durga Puja Committee has been inspirated by the Swaminarayan Temple. “From the outside, visitors will see a Thailand pagoda. Inside, the pandal will recreate the architectural beauty of a Swaminarayan Temple, while the sanctum will house Goddess Durga in a Ram Darbar setting,” says samiti chairperson Saurav Bandyopadhyay.

Where: Jankipuram

Kumbh Mela The La-Touche Road Puja Sangsad Society has come up with the Kumbh Mela theme showcasing all 13 akharas and the life at Prayagraj. “This year’s theme-based pandal will be a tribute to the Mela, inscribed in UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity,” said president S.K. Banerjee.

Where: Jogendra Pathak Road near Shivaji Marg

Laxmi Narayan Temple The Sadbhavna Sanskritik Samiti is coming up with the replica of Laxmi Narayan Temple’s Tamil Nadu–style pandal marking the 25th year of puja.

“Last year, we recreated Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, which drew much attention. This time we have chosen a Southern temple as the theme,” says the president Ram Avatar Pandey.

Where: Sahara Estate

Rurat Art The Shashwat Durga Puja Committee has come up with a Rural Art Theme for its pandal at Durga Puja Park. “Villages are the soul of India. By placing Maa Durga in a village setting, we want to remind people that no matter how much times change, our roots remain in our soil and culture,” said Animesh Mukherjee, president of the committee.

Where: Sector 9, Vikas Nagar