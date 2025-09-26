Navratri 2025 | Temples, rural and jungle themes at Durga Puja pandals in Lucknow

The stage is set for the Durga Puja celebrations in the state capital. The puja samitis have gone all out to make their pandals attractive and innovative. Temple themes are the order of the day, with artists giving final touches to the pandals as the puja commences from September 28 — the sixth day of Navratri. Forest and rural themes to welcome Maa are also getting a lot of attention.
Some of the Durga Pujas, like those at Bengali Club, Ramakrishna Mission, and others, have kept it simple and not gone with themes, thus keeping the celebrations very traditional.
Pagoda-temple
The Utsav Durga Puja Committee has been inspirated by the Swaminarayan Temple. “From the outside, visitors will see a Thailand pagoda. Inside, the pandal will recreate the architectural beauty of a Swaminarayan Temple, while the sanctum will house Goddess Durga in a Ram Darbar setting,” says samiti chairperson Saurav Bandyopadhyay.
Where: Jankipuram
Kumbh Mela
The La-Touche Road Puja Sangsad Society has come up with the Kumbh Mela theme showcasing all 13 akharas and the life at Prayagraj. “This year’s theme-based pandal will be a tribute to the Mela, inscribed in UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity,” said president S.K. Banerjee.
Where: Jogendra Pathak Road near Shivaji Marg
Laxmi Narayan Temple
The Sadbhavna Sanskritik Samiti is coming up with the replica of Laxmi Narayan Temple’s Tamil Nadu–style pandal marking the 25th year of puja.
“Last year, we recreated Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, which drew much attention. This time we have chosen a Southern temple as the theme,” says the president Ram Avatar Pandey.
Where: Sahara Estate
Rurat Art
The Shashwat Durga Puja Committee has come up with a Rural Art Theme for its pandal at Durga Puja Park. “Villages are the soul of India. By placing Maa Durga in a village setting, we want to remind people that no matter how much times change, our roots remain in our soil and culture,” said Animesh Mukherjee, president of the committee.
Where: Sector 9, Vikas Nagar
Seven sisters:
Bengali Club: Established in 1892, the club has been holding Durga Puja since 1914. Held in Bengal culture and tradition, the idol has been done by artistes from Kolkata at our premises and decorator from West Bengal are adorning the pandal. Here the puja will open to the public from September 28, says club’s president Arun Banerjee.
Victoria XI, Boys Angelo Bengali Inter College
La Touche Road
Mitro Sangho, Model House
Shashi Bhushan College
Vidyant Hindu Degree College
Lalbagh (opposite Lucknow Municipal Corporation office)
Other Pujas
Ram Krishna Mission, Nirala Nagar: The highlight of his puja is Kumari Puja (Tuesday, 9:30 am) and Sandhi Puja (5:43 pm) conducted by its president Swami Muktinathananda