NBA nod for 5 engineering streams at IET

The Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), Lucknow has been recognised by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) in five streams. This accreditation will be valid till 2025.

“The five branches of the Institute which already had accreditation till the year 2021-22, have received re-accreditation upto 2024-25. It is the result of hard work and dedication of the teachers and students of the institute,” said director of the Institute, professor Vineet Kansal. He said that recently the NBA team visited the campus.

Prof Kansal said that the institute was continuously pioneering research and innovations. Simultaneously, it was working towards designing the courses in line with the National Education Policy 2020. Best efforts were being made in the institute for innovation, incubation and startups.

“Efforts are being made to establish a center for excellence in relevant areas such as emerging technology, artificial intelligence and block chain technology,” he said.

IET director said that the institute has got accreditation in civil engineering, computer science & engineering, electrical engineering, electronics and communication engineering and mechanical engineering branches.