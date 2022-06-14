Home / Cities / Lucknow News / NBA nod for 5 engineering streams at IET
lucknow news

NBA nod for 5 engineering streams at IET

“The five branches of the Institute which already had accreditation till the year 2021-22, have received re-accreditation upto 2024-25,” says director of the Institute, professor Vineet Kansal
NBA nod for 5 engineering streams at IET (file)
NBA nod for 5 engineering streams at IET (file)
Updated on Jun 14, 2022 11:48 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), Lucknow has been recognised by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) in five streams. This accreditation will be valid till 2025.

“The five branches of the Institute which already had accreditation till the year 2021-22, have received re-accreditation upto 2024-25. It is the result of hard work and dedication of the teachers and students of the institute,” said director of the Institute, professor Vineet Kansal. He said that recently the NBA team visited the campus.

Prof Kansal said that the institute was continuously pioneering research and innovations. Simultaneously, it was working towards designing the courses in line with the National Education Policy 2020. Best efforts were being made in the institute for innovation, incubation and startups.

“Efforts are being made to establish a center for excellence in relevant areas such as emerging technology, artificial intelligence and block chain technology,” he said.

IET director said that the institute has got accreditation in civil engineering, computer science & engineering, electrical engineering, electronics and communication engineering and mechanical engineering branches.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out