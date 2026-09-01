'Driverless car' crashes into police van in Islamabad, internet reacts: 'There's no shortage of talent in Pakistan'

A purported demonstration of a driverless car in Pakistan took an unexpected turn after the vehicle crashed into a parked police van, turning the incident into a viral moment. The video has prompted hilarious reactions online. (X/@gharkekalesh)

Pakistan journalist Muhammad Aalijah shared a video on his official social media account on Sunday showing the demonstration in Islamabad. In the footage, Aalijah can be seen sitting in the passenger seat while showcasing a "remote-controlled car".

With no one apparently behind the wheel, he spoke to the camera and pointed out that the vehicle was navigating on its own. For a few moments, the demonstration appeared to be going smoothly.

However, things quickly took an unexpected turn when the car suddenly changed course and crashed into a police vehicle.