'Driverless car' crashes into police van in Islamabad, internet reacts: 'There's no shortage of talent in Pakistan'
A purported demonstration of a driverless car in Pakistan took an unexpected turn after the vehicle crashed into a parked police van.
A purported demonstration of a driverless car in Pakistan took an unexpected turn after the vehicle crashed into a parked police van, turning the incident into a viral moment.
Pakistan journalist Muhammad Aalijah shared a video on his official social media account on Sunday showing the demonstration in Islamabad. In the footage, Aalijah can be seen sitting in the passenger seat while showcasing a "remote-controlled car".
With no one apparently behind the wheel, he spoke to the camera and pointed out that the vehicle was navigating on its own. For a few moments, the demonstration appeared to be going smoothly.
However, things quickly took an unexpected turn when the car suddenly changed course and crashed into a police vehicle.
Take a look at the video below:
According to a report by Dawn, Aalijah said he had been asked by technology enthusiast Ehsan Zafar of Abbottabad to report on his tech-based automated-driving innovation. He attributed the crash to an internet disruption that caused the remotely controlled vehicle to lose control.
"Everything was fine until a technical fault occurred due to an internet disruption, causing the car to go out of control and crash into a police vehicle," he told Dawn.
"The vehicle was being operated through satellite and internet connections, but during external control, it went out of control as soon as the internet connection was disconnected and collided with a police vehicle," he said.
Social media reactions
The video has since been widely circulated online, with users sharing jokes and memes about the unusual demonstration.
Actor Ranvir Shorey also reacted to the footage, writing, "Presenting Pakistan's answer to the self-driving Tesla: The Masla."
One user joked, "What talent! It avoided everything else and went straight into the police car." Another commented, "You didn't get beaten up by the police? You were lucky?"
"Imagine trying to explain this without the camera recording," another user wrote.
“Certainly, there is no shortage of talent in Pakistan,” commented one user.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More