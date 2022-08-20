NCC training centre in Gorakhpur soon

Lucknow: A training centre of National Cadet Corps (NCC) will be opened in Gorakhpur soon.

Reviewing the development projects in a meeting with the officers in Gorakhpur on Thursday evening, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed them to acquire 10 acres of land to set up the NCC training centre.

The chief minister was on a two-day visit to Gorakhpur. A delegation of NCC officers met him and drew his attention towards the establishment of an NCC training centre in the district.

Yogi directed Gorakhpur district magistrate Krishna Karunesh to search for land near the city and to start the acquisition process. The opening of the NCC training centre would pave way for new opportunities for youths, he said.

The chief minister directed the PWD officers to complete the development projects at the earliest, maintaining quality of work. In the last meeting, he had given the responsibility of preparing progress report of AYUSH University and other projects to the principal secretary, PWD, who handed over the report to the chief minister. Yogi also inquired about the progress of construction of various roads in the district.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress of development work in Ramgarhtal area, the chief minister said the area should be beautified and developed on the lines of Marine Drive.