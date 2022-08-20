NCC training centre in Gorakhpur soon
Reviewing the development projects in a meeting with the officers in Gorakhpur on Thursday evening, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed them to acquire 10 acres of land to set up the NCC training centre.
Lucknow: A training centre of National Cadet Corps (NCC) will be opened in Gorakhpur soon.
The chief minister was on a two-day visit to Gorakhpur. A delegation of NCC officers met him and drew his attention towards the establishment of an NCC training centre in the district.
Yogi directed Gorakhpur district magistrate Krishna Karunesh to search for land near the city and to start the acquisition process. The opening of the NCC training centre would pave way for new opportunities for youths, he said.
The chief minister directed the PWD officers to complete the development projects at the earliest, maintaining quality of work. In the last meeting, he had given the responsibility of preparing progress report of AYUSH University and other projects to the principal secretary, PWD, who handed over the report to the chief minister. Yogi also inquired about the progress of construction of various roads in the district.
Expressing satisfaction over the progress of development work in Ramgarhtal area, the chief minister said the area should be beautified and developed on the lines of Marine Drive.
Police constable, 3 others booked for raping woman
Palghar: Four men, including a Mumbai police constable, have been booked on charges of kidnapping, raping and extortion based on a complaint filed by a woman. Police officers confirmed that one of the accused, identified as Rajratan Kale, was a constable at a Mumbai police station. However, no one has been arrested so far. While she was waiting for an autorickshaw, the woman said she was forced into a car by police constable Kale.
Teachers’ awards to be linked with Board exam performance
The Board examination results of the past 5 years (not less than 90% every year) will be the new criterion. Now, teachers or principals of only those schools will be considered that produced 90% result for 5 years in a row, as per an official. In the new system, there will be different standards for the principals and head teachers. The new process will be implemented from this year.
More vials available, vaccination drive to pick up pace in Pune: Health department
The inoculation drive will now pick up pace as the health department has sufficient stock of Corbevax, Covaxin and Covishield, said officials. As per health department officials, 102,760 doses of Covishield, 102,230 doses of Covaxin and 104,540 doses of Corbevax are available in the district. While 29,860 doses of Covishield, 31,410 doses of Covaxin and 23,680 doses of Corbevax are available with Pune Municipal Corporation.
Pune’s four dams filled to 100% of capacity
The four dams that supply water to the city, as per officials, have reached full capacity as of Friday. By 9:30 pm on Friday, 15,000 cusec water was released from Khadakwasla dam. Panshet spillway has released 1,954 cusecs, Warasgaon spillway 3,552 cusecs and Temghar has released 100 cusecs of water. The total capacity of four dams as of Friday is 29.15 thousand million cubic feet water and dam capacity is at 100 per cent.
Akhilesh to visit Azamgarh on Aug 23, first time after losing by-polls
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav will visit Azamgarh for the first time since his party lost the citadel to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2022 Lok Sabha by-polls held in June. “The SP national president will visit Azamgarh on August 23 now instead of the earlier scheduled date of August 20,” said the former district president of the party Havaldar Singh.
