Nearly 60% of women aged 18–29 in Uttar Pradesh out of education, employment, training: Study

Nearly 60% of women aged 18–29 in Uttar Pradesh are not in education, employment, or training—almost four times the rate for men, revealed a joint study by the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM-L) and Educate Girls, an organisation honoured with the Ramon Magsaysay Award for its transformative work in advancing girls’ education and gender equality.

With over 56% of the state’s population under 25, the report suggests that second chance education through open schooling could provide marginalised youth with flexible, inclusive, and affordable opportunities to complete their studies and gain skills for employment, it added.

The study highlights the gaps and opportunities for re-engaging NEET youth, especially women. It notes that high secondary school drop-out rates among girls are driven by early marriage, domestic responsibilities, and socio-cultural barriers. Limited access to secondary and higher secondary schools in rural and underserved districts further increases dropouts.

Key findings from the study reveal that nearly 60% of young women aged 18–29 in Uttar Pradesh are not in education, employment, or training, compared to just 16% of young men.

Another finding is the low awareness of the Uttar Pradesh State Open School Board and the opportunities it provides.

The study advocates the need to integrate skills by aligning open school curricula with vocational training linked to local job markets. It also highlights the potential to leverage existing government schemes—such as the UP Kanya Vidya Dhan Yojana, Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, and other skill development initiatives—to increase enrollment and improve completion rates.

“India’s youth face formidable barriers that push them out of learning and limit their future opportunities. If education remains inflexible, millions of girls will continue to be denied the chance to shape their destinies. This study is crucial in highlighting why open schooling must become the backbone of Uttar Pradesh’s education reform. The urgent need is to create every possible pathway that offers second chances to these girls,” said Prof Kshitij Awasthi and Prof Kartik of Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow.

Commissioned by the department of secondary education, the study employs mixed-methods research—including state-level data analysis, principal interviews, and focus group discussions with 110 dropouts across five districts—to assess dropout rates and barriers to education. It provides actionable strategies to strengthen UPSOSB, supporting the National Education Policy’s goal of 100% secondary-level enrolment by 2030.