Need to adopt efficient ways of mitigating human-snake conflicts: Experts
With increasing urbanization, deforestation and shrinking habitats, there has been a surge in the incidents of human-snake conflict in and around Agra in the recent past and there was a need to adopt efficient ways of mitigating such encounters, suggested experts on eve of World Snakes Day.
World Snake Day is observed every year on July 16 to spread awareness about these slithery reptiles and the indispensable role they play in the biosphere.
Agra and its nearby regions are home to nearly 15 snake species, out of these only Spectacled Cobra and Common Krait are venomous. Some of the common non-venomous snake species of the city include- Indian Rat Snake, Red Sand Boa, Common Sand Boa, Indian Rock Python, Black-Headed Royal Snake, Common Indian Wolf Snake, Common Cat Snake and Checkered Keelback.
The Indian Monitor Lizard (Varanus bengalensis) or Bengal Monitor Lizard – is another non-venomous reptile species found in the city.
Co-founder & CEO of Wildlife SOS Kartick Satyanarayan said: “Many people out of their fear or dislike for snakes end up hurting the reptiles. Wildlife SOS works towards changing this negative perspective and sensitizing the public to the presence of urban wildlife.”
Baiju Raj M.V, director conservation project for Wildlife SOS said: “It is important for people to understand that whenever they see a reptile around, they should not panic and stay calm. Never try to mishandle or kill them and instead report the sighting on our helpline number. Till help arrives keep an eye on the movement of the reptile so that it becomes easy for the rescuer to locate and rescue it without any delay. Since May our rapid response unit has rescued over 170 reptiles from in and around Agra city and the number is on the rise.”
The experts said there are over 300 species of snakes in the country, of which more than 60 are venomous, over 40 are mildly venomous and about 180 are non-venomous. The Spectacled Cobra (Naja Naja), Common Krait (Bungarus Caeruleus), Russell’s Viper (Daboia russelii) and Saw-Scaled Viper (Echis carinatus) are referred to as the “Big 4’ venomous snake species that are responsible for the majority of the mortality and injury cases in India.
They added that it is important to understand that snakes use venom to capture prey or for self-defence.
“If bitten by a snake, people need to identify the snake and remain calm. If the snake is venomous, then immediately remove any constricting accessories like a watch, ring, bangle etc. Cover the area around the bite with the help of a cloth to prevent the venom from spreading quickly in the body and rush the victim to a hospital and consult a doctor. A single dose of anti-venom acts as a ‘life saver’ for all types of snake bites” said Kartik.
