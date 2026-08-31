Nepal flash floods: 10 out of 32 from Uttar Pradesh traced, 22 still missing
Among the 10 people who have been traced, two are from Gorakhpur and one each is from Maharajganj, Varanasi, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Kanpur Nagar, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh and Aligarh.
Ten of the 32 people from 17 districts of Uttar Pradesh who went missing after the August 26 flash floods in Nepal are safe and on their way home, while 22 remain untraceable, according to the Uttar Pradesh relief commissioner’s office.
Among the 32, 13 were tourists and 19 were in Nepal for business or other work.
The maximum number of missing people are from Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kanpur Nagar and Ballia (four each), followed by Kushinagar, Hardoi and Lucknow (two each). One missing person each is from Varanasi, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Aligarh, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Bahraich, Sitapur, Azamgarh and Siddharthnagar districts.
Among the 10 people who have been traced, two are from Gorakhpur and one each is from Maharajganj, Varanasi, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Kanpur Nagar, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh and Aligarh.
After the devastating flash floods, the UP Relief Commissioner’s Office launched a helpline—1070—for Uttar Pradesh residents stranded in Nepal as well as for those needing assistance or wishing to contact family members. Family members of missing people contacted the helpline and submitted their details.
Hrishikesh Bhaskar Yashod, UP relief commissioner, said the state government contacted the Nepal government, the Nepal Embassy in New Delhi, and the Indian Embassy in Nepal to locate and assist the stranded people from UP.
“The UP government has collected details of the missing persons from its own resources. We are awaiting a response and details of the missing from the Nepal government,” he said.
Shamsher Singh, a Sitapur resident, was working at a hydro power plant in Trishuli. Papinder Singh and Rishipal Singh, residents of Hardoi, as well as Karan Sharma from Maharajganj district were also working in Trishuli, which was devastated by the flash flood.
Jai Prakash, a resident of Maharajganj who works in the medical field, was in Tirchiwi Bazar. Abdullah, also a resident of Maharajganj, was working in Rasuwa. Both areas were badly affected by the flash flood. Shamsher Singh, Papinder Singh, Rishipal Singh, Jai Prakash and Abdullah are among those still missing.
A state government spokesperson said the Uttar Pradesh government has expedited efforts to trace missing people in Nepal.
“The government’s entire focus is on safely evacuating stranded citizens and ensuring immediate assistance reaches those in need. The situation in Nepal is being continuously monitored,” the spokesperson added.
Addressing a public meeting in Bahraich on Monday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said hundreds of people from Nepal, India and several other countries became victims of a natural disaster.
“I express my condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and assure the people of Nepal that we will all move forward together in times of happiness and sorrow. The central government took prompt decisions and steps to assist Nepal, a friendly neighbouring country. We do not have merely a political relationship, but also a shared cultural heritage,” he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRajesh Kumar Singh
Rajesh Kumar Singh is Assistant Editor, Hindustan Times, at the political bureau in Lucknow. An Alumnus of Ramjas College, Delhi and the University of Delhi, he has covered politics in the Hindi heartland Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for three decades and has written extensively on Dalit and OBC politics. He travelled across Uttar Pradesh to cover the panchayat, assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Along with writing on development issues, governance and public policy has done crime reporting, including Maoist activities in Bihar as well as activities of gangsters in East Uttar Pradesh, Jungle Party gang active on UP- Bihar border, dacoit gangs in Bundelkhand region and Sand Mafia active in various districts of UP. Has done investigations and reporting exposing multi-crore NRHM scam in UP, Nutrition scam, Medicine supply scam, irregularities in the flood management projects, weapon smuggling and human trafficking on Indo- Nepal border. He highlighted the deaths of children due to encephalitis in the districts of East Uttar Pradesh; the central and state government took cognisance of the report to launch schemes to check deaths and improve the facilities in the health centres and hospitals. He also reported on the social issues in East Uttar Pradesh and Bundelkhand- migration, farming crisis, water crisis, plight of the deprived communities- Musahar, Vantongiyas, Sahariya and Kol communities. He covers state government departments. He also travels to write human-interest stories and in-depth stories from the ground in the Bundelkhand, Purvanchal, and Rohilkhand regions of Uttar Pradesh.Read More