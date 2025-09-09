Nepal unrest: Border districts of UP on high alert, special control room set up

LUCKNOW A round-the-clock high alert was sounded on Tuesday in all UP districts bordering Nepal, which is in the grip of a major crisis, with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli offering his resignation in the face of massive anti-government protests, officials said. A car burns outside the Singha Durbar, the main administrative building of the Nepal government, in Kathmandu on September 9, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Uttar Pradesh shares its border with Nepal across seven districts – Shravasti, Balrampur, Bahraich, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Siddharthnagar, and Maharajganj.

UP director general of police, Rajiv Krishna, put the police on high alert and instructed that enhanced patrolling, strengthened surveillance and deployment of additional police force be ensured along the border to deal with any contingency, according to an official statement.

A special control room was set up at the police headquarters in Lucknow under the additional director general of police (law and order) to assist Indian citizens stranded in Nepal.

Three helpline numbers and one WhatsApp number will be operational 24×7, allowing citizens to seek direct assistance- 0522-2390257, 0522-2724010, 9454401674 and WhatsApp number 9454401674.

The social media unit of the police headquarters had been directed to continuously monitor sensitive information or posts related to Nepal and take immediate action, if necessary.

“The UP Police is fully committed to maintaining law and order in the state and providing all possible assistance to Indian citizens stranded in Nepal,” said ADG (law and order) Amitabh Yash.

Of the seven districts that share borders with Nepal, Shravasti, Balrampur and Bahraich alone account for 243 km of open border. Along the Indo-Nepal border, there are 16 check posts in Shravasti, 21 in Balrampur, and 36 in Bahraich, all of which were now on heightened alert.

Commissioner of Devipatan division, Shashi Lal Bhushan Sushil, directed district magistrates of all three districts of the division to closely monitor the situation and maintain coordination with police and SSB officials.

Though the Indo-Nepal border had not been sealed, authorities were on constant vigil to ensure peace and prevent any untoward incident.

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), the para force that mans the Indo-Nepal border, also intensified vigilance and deployed additional forces along the border. Authorities confirmed that the move was precautionary to ensure that no anti-social elements cross over from Nepal.

Anti-government agitation in Nepal had spread to border towns like Nepalgunj, where schools and most establishments remained closed on the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

Protesters blocked roads at BP Chowk, Dhamboji Chowk, and Tribhuvan Chowk by burning tyres, while also laying siege to the sub-metropolitan office and the district administration headquarters in Nepalgunj.

DIG Amit Pathak of Devipatan Range instructed special monitoring in adjoining districts and ordered round-the-clock patrolling.