 Neurosurgery dept of SGPGI to celebrate its foundation day - Hindustan Times
Friday, Apr 19, 2024
Neurosurgery dept of SGPGI to celebrate its foundation day

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 19, 2024 06:34 AM IST

Over 200 top neurosurgeons to attend programs at SGPGIMS, Lucknow, for foundation day celebrations. Theme: 'Vascular Neurosurgery: Making Complex Easier'.

More than 200 top neurosurgeons of the country will assemble at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow to attend the programmes organised to mark foundation day celebrations of the neurosurgery department of the Institute scheduled from Friday to Sunday.

SGPGIMS campus in Lucknow. (Sourced)
SGPGIMS campus in Lucknow. (Sourced)

The department will also organise Dr DK Chhabra and Dr VK Jain oration to mark the occasion.

The programmes would be organised under the chairmanship of Dr Awadhesh Kumar Jaiswal, professor and head, department of neurosurgery, SGPGIMS.

Dr Kamlesh Singh Bhaisora and Dr Ved Prakash Maurya who are the secretaries of this event, said, “A medical conference will also be organised on the occasion. The theme of this upcoming conference is ‘Vascular Neurosurgery: Making Complex Easier’. The three-day event includes hands-on-workshop on microvascular anastomosis and endovascular simulators.”

There will be a nursing symposium on the first day, where a comprehensive care of neurosurgery patients will be discussed by dedicated and committed neurosurgery staff nurses. The Dr DK Chhabra oration and Dr VK Jain oration will be delivered by Dr BK Misra and Dr Anil Karapurkar from Mumbai.

The scientific programme will include didactic lectures, panel discussions, debate on controversial topics, orations, residents quiz session, young neurosurgeons forum with video presentation along with award paper and poster sessions.

This event is also aimed to update academic and clinical knowledge in the field of neurosurgery.

According to director SGPGIMS professor Radha Krishna Dhiman, “The department has awarded superspeciality degrees (M.Ch) to 74 doctors till now. Research along with clinical review has remained a thrust area and the department has published nearly 500 articles in various international and national journals and chapters in various books.”

About the department

In neurosurgery department of SGPGIMS, approximately 2,500 operations are being performed every year.

The department has 91 beds with 100% occupancy. This includes 26 beds each in ward-A and ward-B, 12 private rooms, 6 pediatric beds, 6 neuro-otology beds and 15 beds in ICU.

There are 6 equipped operating rooms of which 5 are dedicated neurosurgical OTs and 1 neuro-otology OT.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Neurosurgery dept of SGPGI to celebrate its foundation day
