Never too old to vote: 1049 Prayagraj centenarians keen on suffrage

PRAYAGRAJ: With the stage getting set for the largest democratic exercise in the world, the electorate, both young and old, is ready to exercise its franchise in the coming Lok Sabha Elections-2024. The electorate, both young and old, is ready to exercise its franchise in the coming Lok Sabha Elections-2024. (Pic for representation)

Interestingly, this includes 1,049 voters of Prayagraj district, whose age is between 100 to 120 years, reveals the voter’s list finalised by the district election officials.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The list shows that there are 414 men and 440 women voters aged between 100 to 109 years. The list also shows that there are three men and 10 women voters who are aged between 110 and 119 years whereas if one talks about voters aged 120 years, there are 44 men and 38 women voters eligible to cast their votes in Prayagraj this time, officials confirm.

District magistrate/district election officer, Prayagraj Navneet Singh Chahal said that as per the updated voters’ list of Prayagraj, there were 46,64,519 voters, including 25,27,676 men, 21,36,224 women and 619 transgenders.

“All voters are eager to exercise their franchise, including aged voters to whom we will extend all support.”

One such eager voter is Baijnath Dubey, 95, a resident of Mukundpur village of Holahgarh development block, located around 45km from Sangam city and falling under Phulpur parliamentary constituency. “This may well be my last election. So I am very keen to cast my vote as a dutiful citizen. I cast my first vote when I was 22 and since then I have never missed an opportunity to cast my vote,” he shared.

With the much-awaited notification of Lok Sabha elections-2024 finally out, preparations are also in full swing for proper arrangements for voting. The district administration is trying to ensure 100% voting and awareness campaign is already being run for the youth, even as guidelines from the Election Commission of India are awaited for elderly voters.

There are 50114 voters in the district between 18 and 19 years of age . It is believed that this will be the first time most of them will cast their vote, as per officials .

Similarly, there are 8,14,455 voters in the age group of 20 to 29 years while there is a total of 13,71,108 in the age group of 30 to 39 years. Likewise, a scrutiny of the voters’ list of Prayagrah reveals that 9,75,871 voters are in the age group of 40 to 49 years and 7,34,615 in the age group of 50 to 59 years.

The list shows that 4,34,615 voters are in the age group of 60 to 69 years, 2,11,612 voters are between 70 and 79 years of while 59,743 voters are aged between 80 and 89 years. Similarly, there are 11,096 voters between the age of 90 and 99 years.