 New Ayodhya township gets rolling - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / New Ayodhya township gets rolling

New Ayodhya township gets rolling

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 18, 2024 05:54 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Board invites applications for hotel plots in New Ayodhya township, with e-auction on Feb 22. Religious organizations also seek land.

The Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Board has started the process to allot six plots for hotels in the proposed New Ayodhya township in the temple town by inviting applications. Plots of various sizes have been earmarked for hotels in the township also known as the greenfield township.

The New Ayodhya township spanning in 1,407 acres of land on both sides of Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway will have a lake replenished with water of the river Saryu to give a spiritual look to the new township. (HT file)
The New Ayodhya township spanning in 1,407 acres of land on both sides of Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway will have a lake replenished with water of the river Saryu to give a spiritual look to the new township. (HT file)

Applications will be accepted till February 21 and e-auction of plots will be on February 22. According to the Housing Board, two plots of 9134.05 sq metre have been earmarked in the northern part of the township. The Board has fixed 88,384 per sq metre for these plots.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Four other plots are of various sizes, including 9103.38 sq m, 1720.46 sq m, 4563.10 sq m and 4524.68 sq m will be allotted. These plots will be available for 80,399 per sq m. According to Ranvir Prasad, commissioner, Housing Board, plots for state guest houses have been allotted to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Sikkim and Uttarakhand.

“Fourteen religious organisations have applied for land for mutts, dharamshalas and ashram,” Prasad added. Prominent among them are Sri Sringeri Shivganga Sharada Mutt of Bengaluru, Sri Ahobila Mutt of Tirumala, Shree Samsthan Gokaran Partagali Jeevottam Mutt in South Goa, Sri Rama Vittala Trust of Mysuru, Seth Anandram Jaipuria Bhawan of Haridwar, Balaji Sewarth Vinod Agarwal Foundation of Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

About the township

The New Ayodhya township spanning in 1,407 acres of land on both sides of Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway will have a lake replenished with water of the river Saryu to give a spiritual look to the new township. The National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee, has been roped in to construct the lake and connect it with the Saryu.

The lake-project will be spread in 430 acres and has been aptly named—blue and green corridor—of the New Ayodhya township. The New Ayodhya township project will be the most ambitious project of the Yogi Adityanath government. It has been conceptualised to de-congest existing Ayodhya.

The housing and urban planning department of the Board will execute the project that will be extended by 442 acres in the second phase. The new township will have four link roads of 4.5 km each connecting to connect it with the existing Ayodhya.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On