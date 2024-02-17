New Ayodhya township gets rolling

The Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Board has started the process to allot six plots for hotels in the proposed New Ayodhya township in the temple town by inviting applications. Plots of various sizes have been earmarked for hotels in the township also known as the greenfield township. The New Ayodhya township spanning in 1,407 acres of land on both sides of Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway will have a lake replenished with water of the river Saryu to give a spiritual look to the new township. (HT file)

Applications will be accepted till February 21 and e-auction of plots will be on February 22. According to the Housing Board, two plots of 9134.05 sq metre have been earmarked in the northern part of the township. The Board has fixed ₹88,384 per sq metre for these plots.

Four other plots are of various sizes, including 9103.38 sq m, 1720.46 sq m, 4563.10 sq m and 4524.68 sq m will be allotted. These plots will be available for ₹80,399 per sq m. According to Ranvir Prasad, commissioner, Housing Board, plots for state guest houses have been allotted to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Sikkim and Uttarakhand.

“Fourteen religious organisations have applied for land for mutts, dharamshalas and ashram,” Prasad added. Prominent among them are Sri Sringeri Shivganga Sharada Mutt of Bengaluru, Sri Ahobila Mutt of Tirumala, Shree Samsthan Gokaran Partagali Jeevottam Mutt in South Goa, Sri Rama Vittala Trust of Mysuru, Seth Anandram Jaipuria Bhawan of Haridwar, Balaji Sewarth Vinod Agarwal Foundation of Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

About the township

The New Ayodhya township spanning in 1,407 acres of land on both sides of Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway will have a lake replenished with water of the river Saryu to give a spiritual look to the new township. The National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee, has been roped in to construct the lake and connect it with the Saryu.

The lake-project will be spread in 430 acres and has been aptly named—blue and green corridor—of the New Ayodhya township. The New Ayodhya township project will be the most ambitious project of the Yogi Adityanath government. It has been conceptualised to de-congest existing Ayodhya.

The housing and urban planning department of the Board will execute the project that will be extended by 442 acres in the second phase. The new township will have four link roads of 4.5 km each connecting to connect it with the existing Ayodhya.