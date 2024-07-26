New building for KGMU’s general surgery dept on cards

General surgery department at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) will get a new building at a cost of ₹315 crore, the state government said on Friday. “The new building will help us perform better and cater to more patients,” said Prof AA Sonkar, head of department, general surgery. A view of the KGMU campus. (HT file)

The development will unfold on a 9.62-acre site within the university campus, featuring a built-up area of 37,128.76 square metres.

“Key elements of the project include construction of a two-storey underground basement for parking, and a seven-storey building for housing advanced hospital and building management systems along with solar energy system,” said a press statement from the state government.

The new facility will have cutting-edge amenities such as an advanced robotic surgery system, a 300-bed teaching hospital, a mortuary and an auditorium. “General surgery department has major patient load that is increasing. New building will help start new facilities,” said Prof Suresh Kumar, medical superintendent, KGMU.

Under the plan, the ground floor will be developed as a stilts floor, and the first floor will be designated as the service area. The second floor will have a 60-bed general ward, the third floor will also have a 60-bed general ward and the fourth floor will feature a 120-bed general ward.

The fifth floor will include a 30-bed private ward, an 18-bed HDU, a 12-bed pre-operation area and a 20-bed day care ward. The sixth floor will be equipped with a 30-bed post-operation area, 10 operating theatres, a hybrid operating theatre and a 12-bed ICU. The seventh floor will house faculty, administrative offices and storage blocks.

Additional features will include wall guards, nurse calling systems, pneumatic tube systems, robotic surgical systems, and a modular operation theatre. The new building is coming up beside the department of microbiology.

The building will also have six elevators with a passenger capacity of 26 each as well as a dedicated elevator for transporting goods and stretchers. The agency responsible for the project will submit a detailed project report based on which the construction work will proceed.