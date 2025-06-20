New circuit house to come up in Prayagraj

A new state-of-the-art circuit house, modelled on the modern VIP guest house opposite the chief minister’s residence in Lucknow, is set to be constructed in Prayagraj at an estimated cost of ₹89.04 crore. All preparations for the project have been completed, according to district officials. The existing circuit house in Prayagraj. (File Photo)

The state estate department has already granted approval for the project. Additionally, the public works department’s construction division-1 has finalised the tender process and selected a construction agency, they added.

Naveen Kumar Sharma, executive engineer of PWD’s construction division-1, said: “All procedural work for the construction of the new guest house has been completed and the project is currently in the design phase. Once construction begins, the project is expected to be completed within 18 months.”

The new guest house will be constructed on Strachey Road within the premises of the Industrial Tribunal and Labour Court, Uttar Pradesh. A land parcel of 10,000 square metres has been earmarked for the project. Around a week back, PWD’s division-I completed the tender process and awarded the construction contract to a firm based in Rampur. The firm is expected to begin construction work by June 30, officials said, adding the new facility will feature three main blocks.

The first structure will be the chief minister block with four floors, including the ground floor. The second floor will be a residential block, and the third will be a dormitory block.

The proposed guest house will also include a central lawn, water fountains, a central parking area, and a dedicated visitor parking zone, officials said.