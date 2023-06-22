New Ram Mandir photos show completed roof

New photographs of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, released by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Thursday, showed the completed roof of the temple. The new photographs released by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Thursday (Sourced)

According to the trust, the construction of the temple’s primary structure was almost complete.

The photos also showed the temple’s architecture and sanctum sanctorum.

The trust had said the construction works of the temple was likely to be completed by October this year and the idol of Ram Lalla would be installed at the sanctum sanctorum by January.

The trust has proposed the grand opening of Ram Mandir after Makar Sankranti on January 15 next year.