Home / Cities / Lucknow News / New Ram Mandir photos show completed roof

New Ram Mandir photos show completed roof

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 22, 2023 10:14 PM IST

The trust has proposed the grand opening of Ram Mandir after Makar Sankranti on January 15 next year.

New photographs of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, released by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Thursday, showed the completed roof of the temple.

The new photographs released by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Thursday (Sourced)
The new photographs released by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Thursday (Sourced)

According to the trust, the construction of the temple’s primary structure was almost complete.

The photos also showed the temple’s architecture and sanctum sanctorum.

The trust had said the construction works of the temple was likely to be completed by October this year and the idol of Ram Lalla would be installed at the sanctum sanctorum by January.

The trust has proposed the grand opening of Ram Mandir after Makar Sankranti on January 15 next year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ram mandir ayodhya
ram mandir ayodhya
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out