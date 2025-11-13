Search
Thu, Nov 13, 2025
New prescribed authority court in Lko to streamline case hearings

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Nov 13, 2025 04:06 am IST

LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar inspected the proposed site on Wednesday and directed officials to expedite the construction work. He emphasised that the new facility would ensure smoother operations of the prescribed authority and enforcement wings, which currently function from the cramped Lalbagh office.

To streamline hearings of illegal construction and land-related cases, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) is set to construct a new prescribed authority court near Sarojini Naidu Park in Hazratganj area of the state capital. The three-storey building, spread over 11,300 square feet, will be built at a cost of 5.5 crore and is expected to be completed within a year, officials said.

LDA is set to construct a new prescribed authority court near Sarojini Naidu Park in Hazratganj. (For representation)

At present, the prescribed authority court (non-judicial LDA court) operates from LDA’s old office in Lalbagh, where the enforcement teams from various zones also sit. However, the recent shifting of the family court to the same premises has caused disruption in regular proceedings.

To address this, LDA has identified vacant land near Sarojini Naidu Park for the new court complex.

The upcoming building will include stilt parking and three operational floors. The first floor will house the prescribed authority courts for both cis-Gomti and trans-Gomti areas. The second floor will accommodate the Class IV and clerical staff, while the third floor will have offices for junior and assistant engineers posted in the enforcement zones. Each floor will include record rooms, stores, and restrooms.

“The new court complex will bring all enforcement-related work under one roof and provide better facilities for case disposal,” LDA VC Prathamesh Kumar said, adding the aim is to complete the project within the stipulated time frame.

Meanwhile, the LDA has also begun developing a 16-acre park in CG City at an estimated cost of 22 crore. During his inspection of the green belt area on Wednesday, Kumar directed officials to start pathway construction immediately and ensure that existing trees and plants are not harmed.

Both projects -- the prescribed authority court and the CG City park -- are part of LDA’s efforts to improve urban infrastructure and enhance civic amenities across Lucknow, officials said.

To improve hearings for illegal construction and land cases, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) will build a new court near Sarojini Naidu Park at a cost of ₹5.5 crore. Spanning 11,300 square feet, the three-storey facility aims to streamline operations currently hindered by space issues at the Lalbagh office. The project aligns with LDA's urban infrastructure enhancement efforts.