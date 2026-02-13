New UP Board initiative: YouTube session on Saturday to help examinees manage stress

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, which conducts the UP Board examination, is stepping up efforts to help examinees manage stress, deal with expectations and find a space where they are understood and cared for – both emotionally and academically. Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad headquarters in Prayagraj (HT File Photo)

The Parishad will hold a YouTube session on Saturday (February 14) at 10:30 am.

“The YouTube session for the 2026 Board Exams, organised by the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, Prayagraj, will be held on February 14. In view of the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (Class 10 and 12) Board Exams, continuous efforts are being made to provide students with academic guidance, subject-wise preparation, time management, and exam-related stress management before the exams,” said Mahendra Dev, director, UP secondary education.

The YouTube session will be held under the chairmanship of Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, the additional chief secretary, secondary education, starting at 10:30 am.

The session will provide guidance on key points related to the Board exams, helping students perform better. This important online session will be attended by all divisional joint directors of education, district school inspectors, principals, centre administrators, teachers, and students.

Ahead of the Board examinations, many students experience heightened pressure, fear and anxiety at this time, an official told Hindustan Times. Hence, close attention must be paid to the social and economic background of students while planning interventions to help them face exams with confidence, he said.

“While high expectations and fear of failure make all students anxious, students from poor backgrounds face additional challenges due to limited academic and emotional support at home,” an official said.

The said online YouTube session will be live streamed.