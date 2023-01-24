New UP will pave way for self-reliant India, says governor

LUCKNOW Governor Anandiben Patel said that Uttar Pradesh was fast moving on the path of development with the launch of new projects and plans by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

“A network of roads has been laid with the construction of expressways while new airports and rail routes are being constructed. To provide better health care facilities to people, medical colleges are being opened in all districts. It shows good use of resources by the state government. The standard of living of the poor and deprived community is improving,” she said speaking at the inauguration ceremony of UP Diwas celebrations on Wednesday.

The governor said improvement in law and order had given pace to the development of the state. “People are getting the benefit of government schemes without any discrimination. New UP will pave way for new and ‘atma nirbhar’ (self-reliant) India. UP government has launched several schemes for the empowerment of women, and farmers are also getting benefit of government schemes,” she emphasised.

Efforts were being made to improve the quality of education in universities and colleges while several universities had got NAAC gradation, added the governor.

“UP is not only the biggest state of the country in terms of area and population, but also has a great cultural legacy. It has played an important role in the development of civilisation. It has contributed in the field of spiritualism, art, religion, politics and is called the heart of the country. It’s the land of Ram, Krishna, Gautam Buddh and Mahavir. The state has played an important role in nation building as well as in cultural, literary and social advancement,” said Anandiben Patel.

“Agra, Mathura, Ayodhya, Sarnath, Varanasi, Lucknow and Prayagraj are drawing a large number of tourists from various states and foreign countries. Each district in UP is known for its own product or craft. The products are making a mark at national and international levels,” she said.

The governor said Kabir, Jayasi, Tulsidas, Bhartendu Harishchandra, Premchand, Jai Shankar Prasad, Nirala and Mahadevi Verma made contributions in the field of Hindi literature and gave the message of harmony and tolerance. “Urdu literature also flourished. It has rich tradition in the field of music and dance,” said Anandiben.