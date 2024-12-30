New Year’s Eve: From prayers, party to movies, Lucknow youths have their plans ready

New Year’s Eve holds a special significance as on this day people look back at the year gone by and welcome the new one with joy. As 2024 draws to a close, youths in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow have their plans ready to celebrate December 31 (Tuesday) in their own way. New Year’s Eve holds a special significance as on this day people look back at the year gone by and welcome the new one with joy. (For Representation)

While some have decided visiting religious places, others wish to watch movies at home, relax and get rejuvenated for 2025. Some others are all set to party with family and friends. For instance, Tarun Jaiswal, 28, says he will be taking part in a religious event at Mankameshwar temple, Manisha Glory, 25, will visit a church near her place in night.

“It is a good way to not just thank God for the year bidding adieu but also seek blessings for the year ahead,” Glory says. Nikita Pahwa, 23, has decided to spend the entire day with her family and visit a nearby gurudwara for a religious ceremony at midnight.

Ayushi Srivastava, 27, has her plan in place to watch some top movies of the year with her mother on the last day of 2024. “My mother and I enjoy watching movies but due to our busy schedules, we hardly get time do so. The best way to say goodbye to 2024 is by watching movies with my mother,” she says.

Those who faced some health issues or other problems and overcame them have planned to express their gratitude to the God. Akshara Rajratnam, 23, is such youngster who had to undergo an ear surgery as she faced difficulty hearing earlier this year.

“After I faced trouble in hearing, I understood the importance of things we have. So, I will spend my day with hearing impaired kids and give away goodies to them,” she says. Hasmita Arora says she will celebrate the day by giving blankets and mattresses to stray dogs. Sanskriti Pandey, 23, who wishes to start the New Year in a fresh mood, said she would relax the entire day.

“If I go partying, I will end up getting up late on the first day of the year. Instead, I want to be energetic as I welcome the New Year,” she says.