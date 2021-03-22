NGT notice to factories causing pollution

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken note of air pollution caused by around 36 small and big factories operating within city limits in Bahraich district.

The Bahraich Nagar Palika too had carried out an air pollution test in the city that pointed out increasing pollution level in the city due to smoke bellowing from factories. This pollution is causing respiratory problem among locals.

Taking note of the issue after locals lodged a complaint; the NGT has sought a reply from the Pollution Control Board, Ayodhya, which covers Bahraich district.

After the NGT’s tough stand, the Board has sent notices to factory owners warning them to cancel ‘no objection certificate’ issued to them if they do not comply with pollution norms.

“These factories are in Dargah area which is within the city limit. In Chittaura block, just at city outskirts, Bhinga Road and Malhipur Road one can spot Dal and Rice mill units among other factories,” said lawyer Raman Kumar Singh, Bahraich district court.

“None of these units have necessary equipment to check rising smoke carrying dust particles which cause respiratory problems. The Pollution Control Board has issued notices only after locals here lodged complaint with the NGT,” added Singh.

Pramod Pandey of Irrigation Colony, Deepak Pal of Salarpur, Harish Yadav and Mukesh Yadav of Kalpipara among others have lodged a complaint with the NGT raising the issue.

“Despite the Pollution Control Board issuing notices to factory owners, nothing has happened. Now, we are planning to file a writ at the Lucknow high court on the issue,” said lawyers Raman Kumar Singh and Nandan Srivastava.

“One can easily spot dust particle in air in areas adjoining these factories. On days when strong wind is blowing, smoke carrying dust particles from factories covers several kilometres,” said Pandey.