NHRC seeks report from DGP on ‘custodial torture’, suicide in Farrukhabad

Taking suo motu cognisance of a suicide allegedly caused by custodial torture and a demand for bribe at a police station in Farrukhabad district, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) to submit a report within two weeks. The NHRC observed that the contents of the media reports, if true, suggest a serious violation of the victim’s human rights. (For representation)

According to a statement by NHRC, the deceased, a 25-year-old man, had visited the police station along with his father on July 15 in connection with a complaint filed by his wife. He had reportedly gone to the police station for a settlement. However, the policemen allegedly demanded a bribe from him to resolve the matter and assaulted him in custody.

Upon returning home, he allegedly died by suicide before leaving a note written on his trousers, blaming two policemen and the representative of a politician for his death.

Expressing concern, the NHRC observed that the contents of the media reports, if true, suggest a serious violation of the victim’s human rights. The Commission has issued a notice to the U.P DGP, seeking a detailed report within two weeks, the statement said.

The NHRC emphasised the responsibility of law enforcement agencies to uphold the rule of law and ensure the safety and dignity of individuals in their custody.

Any deviation from this mandate, particularly through acts of coercion or torture, strikes at the core credo of constitutional and human rights protections, the statement said.