NIRF overall rankings: 8 U.P. institutes among top 100 in India
Eight higher educational institutes from Uttar Pradesh made it to the list of top 100 Indian institutes in the overall category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings-2022 released by the ministry of education on Friday.
While five of these are central institutes, two are private and one is a state-run medical university—King George’s Medical University (KGMU). Two institutions from Lucknow which made it to the list are KGMU and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU).
As per the rankings, the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur retained its 5th rank, Banaras Hindu University 11th, Aligarh Muslim University 19th, IIT-BHU 29th while Amity University (a private university) in Gautam Buddh Nagar got 42nd rank. Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and IIT- BHU slipped by one position as compared to their last year’s rankings.
King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow ranked 75th. Last year, it was on 60th place. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow ranked 78th and Shiv Nadar University (a private university) in Dadri was on 94th rank.
Director, IIT-Kanpur, Prof Abhay Karandikar said, “We are happy that we retained fifth position. But we want to figure among country’s top three institutions in overall category.”
Vice chancellor, BBAU, Sanjay Singh said, “The entire credit goes to teachers and students for bringing university among the top overall 100 institutions in the country. We will like to further improve our ranking in days to come.”
The rankings of higher educational institutions for 2022 were released by Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Besides the overall rankings, NIRF also released rankings in other categories.
The announcement was made for university, colleges, engineering, management, pharmacy, law, medical, architecture, dental and research categories. Teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity and perception were among the parameters used to rank the educational institutions.
Rainfall activity slows down in Pune city
Pune reported less than 5 mm rainfall in various parts of the city on Friday giving respite to residents from incessant rains. Shivajinagar reported rainfall at 4.3 mm, Pashan and Lohegaon reported 4.8 mm and Magarpatta 4.5 mm on Friday. Only Chinchwad and Lavale reported more than 5 mm rainfall during the day on Friday. According to the India Meteorological Department, Chinchwad reported 11 mm rainfall and Lavale 7.5 mm.
KV temple-Gyanvapi mosque case: HC adjourns hearing till July 22
The Allahabad high court on Friday adjourned the hearing in the Kashi Vishwanath (KV) temple-Gyanvapi mosque issue of Varanasi till July 22. On April 8 last year, the Varanasi court of civil judge (senior division) had ordered a five-member committee to oversee a “comprehensive physical survey” of the Gyanvapi mosque complex.
Arrest warrant against SBSP MLA Abbas Ansari
LUCKNOW The MP/MLA court on Friday issued an arrest warrant against son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party MLA Abbas Ansari, in a case related to procurement of multiple arms fraudulently on a single arms licence. Abbas is first-time MLA from Mau (Sadar) assembly constituency, which was represented by his father Mukhtar Ansari five times in a row from 1996. The SBSP had allied with the Samajwadi Party in 2022 state assembly polls.
Road widening in Ayodhya: Demolition drive to continue, traders urged to approach admn for redressal of issues
LUCKNOW The Ayodhya administration on Friday urged traders not to oppose the demolition drive for the road widening project in the temple town and asked them to approach authorities for redressal of their issues after constituting groups, based on nature of their problems. Amit Singh, additional district magistrate (administration), advised traders to constitute groups, based on nature of their problems, and thereafter approach the administration for redressal.
Man commits suicide after shooting lover dead in Meerut
A jilted lover shot dead his woman friend in the middle of the village and then committed suicide at Durgeshpur village of Parikshargarh area in Meerut on Friday. The circle officer of Sadar Dehat Poonam Sirohi said that both deceased were of the Jatav community and had been in love for the past eight years. The woman, 44, had two daughters, and the man, 45, had four children who were opposed to their relationship.
