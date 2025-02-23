Nishatganj-Kukrail flyover likely to be ready by April

Being touted as the solution to traffic snarls at several key intersections in the city, an upcoming flyover connecting Nishatganj and Kukrail is slated for completion by April, according to Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) officials. Works underway at the upcoming Nishatganj-Kukrail flyover (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

Initiated between May and June of last year, the construction was in its final phase and progressing without delay, they claimed

The 2-km-long four-lane flyover, which is being executed at an estimated ₹45 crore, is a vital part of LDA’s Green Corridor project that looks to create an alternative route and ease traffic movement on Paper Mill Road, Kukrail Flyover Road, and roads leading to Gomti Nagar and Khurram Nagar, an LDA official said.

He added that the work gained pace after the maintenance work at the Gomti Barrage gates concluded.

An engineer from the private company engaged to execute the project stated that underground cables and sewer lines caused delays, but the team was now working at an accelerated pace. He added the relocation of several trees also took considerable time.

“The biggest challenge was managing the underground sewer lines and cable wires while ensuring minimal disruption. Most hurdles are out of the way now,” the engineer said.

The LDA official mentioned that the Green Corridor project started near IIM Road and connected Shaheed Path and Kisan Path. The project is being carried out in multiple stages with an estimated cost of around ₹7,000 crore.

Daily congestion on major connecting roads, especially during peak hours, has become a pressing issue. Commuters travelling toward the Kukrail Flyover, Gomti Nagar, and Khurram Nagar often face long delays due to excessive traffic buildup.

Rishi, who regularly takes the Kukrail Flyover, said he often faced traffic snarls while commuting to Gomti Nagar.

Kaartikeya Pandey stated that the flyover would significantly reduce his travel time to Gomti Nagar once operational.