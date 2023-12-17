NITI Aayog ranking: U.P. second in implementation of agri-marketing reforms

Uttar Pradesh has been ranked second in the NITI Aayog’s Agricultural Marketing and Farmer Friendly Reforms Index (AMFFFI), which compares states based on the degree of reforms they’ve implemented in agricultural marketing. A view of the Yojana Bhawan in which the Planning Commision was located. The restructured body is now known as the Niti Ayog. (PTI Photo) (PTI FILE PHOTO)

“With a score of 92, U.P. has been ranked second after Andhra Pradesh (94) in this year’s reform index released recently by the Aayog,” deputy director of Mandi Parishad Sachin Kumar Singh told HT.

“Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Arunachal Pradesh were also found to be performing better than other Indian states on 13 parameters in carrying out agriculture marketing reforms,” he added.

The parameters on which the ranking was done included direct agri-marketing, e-trading platform, single-point levy, single unified licence, rationalisation of market fees, rationalisation of commission of aratiyas, e-NAM modules, deregulating fruits and vegetables and exempting other states’ products from mandi fee.

“U.P. has implemented most of the marketing reforms offering an excellent environment for doing agriculture business in the state,” Singh said.

The Aayog launched the index in 2016 to rank states and UTs based on the implementation of seven provisions proposed under the model APMC Act. The provisions are joining e-NAM initiative, special treatment to fruits and vegetables, among others. These indicators reveal the ease of doing agri-business as well as opportunities for farmers to benefit from modern trade and commerce.