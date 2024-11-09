NITI Aayog’s Green Transition symposium: New platform to help states create own roadmap to be announced

Amid Uttar Pradesh government’s efforts to give push to renewable energy in the state, the NITI Aayog is set to launch a platform to help states create and execute their own ‘Green Transition Roadmap’ at a symposium in Delhi on November 11. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Several senior UP officials representing the energy, alternative energy and planning departments will be participating in the national symposium titled “Green Transitions in States,” aimed at fostering discussions and promoting best practices for a sustainable energy transition across India.

The symposium will focus on India’s ambitious goals, including becoming a developed nation by 2047 and achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2070.

NITI Ayog chief executive officer BRV Subrahmanyam wrote a letter to chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh urging him to ask the officials concerned to attend the event on November 9.

“This gathering provides a platform for states to showcase their ongoing initiatives, share best practices, and learn from each other. It also seeks to align state energy transition strategies with India’s broader Net Zero pathway,” a senior energy department official said.

The symposium, according to the agenda shared by the NITI Aayog, will include remarks from prominent officials, insightful panel discussions, and presentations from various states showcasing successful green initiatives.

The session also includes the launch of “Facilitating Energy Transition Across States (FETS)” by BVR Subrahmanyam, CEO, NITI Aayog and panel discussion on “Enabling Green Transition in India”.

Presentations from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Bihar showcasing their achievements in energy efficiency, renewables, and smart metering will be made.

Best Practices Session 2 - Presentations from Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala, highlighting advancements in e-mobility, waste-to-energy conversion, energy efficiency, and green hydrogen will also be made during the symposium.

Despite leading the country in compressed biogas production and implementing various other green energy initiatives, Uttar Pradesh is notably absent from the list of states scheduled to present their work on green energy transition.

The agenda shared with the CS here said “The NITI Aayog will announce a new platform designed to support states in developing and implementing their own ‘Green Transition Roadmap’ during the event.”

The official said that by encouraging states to share their successes and challenges, NITI Aayog aims to catalyse collaborative efforts and accelerate the adoption of green technologies nationwide,” the official said.