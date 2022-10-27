‘No Dalit has become PM in India’: Mayawati targets Congress, BJP

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday said no Dalit had become the prime minister in India so far as political rights and justice were not talked about.

She also took a swipe at the BJP and the Congress for engaging in a Twitter war after the appointment of Rishi Sunak as British Prime Minister.

In a series of tweets, Mayawati said after Rishi Sunak of Indian origin finally created history by becoming the British Prime Minister, a Twitter war, accusations and counter-allegations are going on between the Congress and the BJP, but the issue of political rights and justice are not being talked about due to which till now no Dalit has become PM in the country.

“At a time when the rich and developed countries of America and Europe are battling bad times of tremendous crises and are constantly doing new experiments to handle the situation, the Indian rulers will also have to abandon their narrow-mindedness and casteist thinking for the country’s interest and the future of the people,” she said.

“In this sequence, it is necessary to test who is the true well-wisher of the downtrodden, backward and neglected people? Can anyone become well-wisher of crores of followers of Param Pujya Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar by forgetting him? (Newly elected Congress president Mallikarjun) Kharge and other opposition leaders are compelled by the narrow-mindedness of their respective parties,” she said.