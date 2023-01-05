No investments, only noise: Akhilesh targets govt

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday attacked the U.P. government over its investment summits and events.

He said: “The government is only making a din in the name of investment summits. The outcome will be zero”.

Akhilesh, who also is the leader of the opposition in the state assembly said this in a detailed statement issued by the party on the day when the state’s chief minister Yogi Adityanath launched the state government’s roadshows for the domestic investors at a series of events in Mumbai.

The state government is scheduled to hold the three-day Global Investors Summit-2023 from February 10.

“The state government is only making a din in the name of investor summits. The outcome will be zero. Where is the result of the previous summits? On previous occasions too, the BJP government held summits with great pomp and show and claimed MoUs worth lakhs of crores of rupees were signed. But nothing materialised on the ground. When domestic investments failed, the government this time sent ministers and officers on junkets to foreign countries,” he said.

Akhilesh claimed though CM had gone to Mumbai to persuade industrialists to come to U.P. but given the condition of the state, no industrialist is ready to invest here.

“Will the BJP government put up hoardings of the negative growth that the state had registered? Due to government’s wrong policies, the state has been falling in development indices. U.P. has taken a dive to the lowest position in the development rate in 2021-22 nationwide data and the BJP government is squarely responsible for this,” he said.

The SP chief said: “If the government restores rule of law and does crime control then there was no need for domestic and overseas tours to attract investments. Investors will make a beeline if the law and order is taken care of.”

“The CM along with his cabinet ministers is roaming around for investments, but in six years of his tenure, he could not spell out clearly the state’s industrial policy. All the facilities for the investors and industrialists are only verbal,” he said.

Akhilesh also claimed that whatever development and investment happened in the state were in the time of the Samajwadi Party government, which he claimed created the infrastructure for investments.