No major change in temp for next 5 days in Uttar Pradesh: IMD

Weather will remain clear for the next two days here as there is no warning of any kind of thundery development or rain in the Uttar Pradesh capital for the next 48 hours. Day and night temperatures in Lucknow were 37.9 and 27.5 degrees Celsius respectively on May 25. (For Representation)

There is, however, a possibility of scattered rain with thunderstorms at some places in the state, a weatherman said on Sunday. Forecast for Lucknow is partly cloudy sky. The maximum and minimum temperature will be around 38 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

On Sunday, day and night temperatures in the state capital were 37.9 and 27.5 degrees Celsius respectively. The top five highest maximum temperature was recorded at Banda 41 degrees Celsius (-2.5), Orai 40.8 (-1.3), Kanpur (IAF) 39.2, Jhansi 38.9 (-3.9), Prayagraj 38.6 (-2.7) and Fatehgarh 38.6 degrees Celsius (-2.5).

State forecast rain/thundershower is very likely at isolated places over the state. The IMD has issued warning of thunderstorm accompanied by lightning/gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) very likely at isolated places over the state.

Atul Kumar Singh, senior scientist at the Lucknow Met office, said the maximum and minimum temperature is likely to have no major change during the next five days in the state. During the last 24 hours, very light rainfall was recorded at isolated places in eastern Uttar Pradesh and light to moderate rain/thundershowers were recorded at many places along with heavy rainfall at isolated places in western Uttar Pradesh.

Besides this, dust storm was also recorded at one or two places in western Uttar Pradesh. Thunderstorm accompanied by wind was also recorded at a few places in western Uttar Pradesh. The maximum speed with gust in the state was recorded at Gautam Buddh Nagar at 68 km/hr.

During the last 24 hours, there was a marked fall in night temperatures in Agra (Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Mathura) division of the state; There was an appreciable fall in Kanpur (Auraiya, Etawah, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Nagar and Kanpur Dehat districts) and Meerut (Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Hapur districts) divisions. There was no major change in the remaining divisions.

The night temperature was appreciably below normal (deviation from normal temperature minus 3.1 °C to minus 5°C) in Agra (Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Mathura) division of the state and normal (deviation from normal temperature minus 1.5 °C to +1.5 °C) in rest of the divisions. The lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at 20 °C in Etawah.