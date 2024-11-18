No need to ask for 40,000 temples after Kashi & Mathura: Swamy

Referring to the controversies around Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura and Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, former Union minister Subramanian Swamy said temples should come up in the disputed portions. Subhramanian Swamy at a seminar organised by Arundhati Vashishth Anusandhan Peeth in memory of late VHP leader Ashok Singhal at Zila Panchayat Auditorium in Prayagraj on Sunday. (HT)

Swamy was speaking at a seminar organised by Arundhati Vashishth Anusandhan Peeth in memory of late VHP leader Ashok Singhal at Zila Panchayat Auditorium in Prayagraj on Sunday.

Expressing his views on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Movement, Swami said Muslim invaders broke 40,000 temples in the country, and some temples were even broken twice and thrice. “After Ayodhya, if the temples come up in Kashi and Mathura as well, then there is no need to ask for the remaining 40,000 temples.”

“Aurangzeb ordered the destruction of the temple in Kashi and said that no one should dare to construct a temple there again. However, I say that the place where Lord Shiva stood with a Jyotirling should only have a temple. We will definitely build a temple in Kashi. Similarly, no one should challenge our faith on Krishna Janmabhoomi and will also construct a temple at Lord Krishna’s birthplace,” Swami said.

Swamy advocated for the declaration of Ramsetu a national heritage, and said people should have courage for the cause as there were many obstructions in the way. He further said that the BJP government nationalised 102 temples in Uttarakhand and the Vitthal Rukmani temple in Maharashtra.

The programme was presided over by former justice Sudhir Narayan.