Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

No need to ask for 40,000 temples after Kashi & Mathura: Swamy

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Nov 18, 2024 06:30 AM IST

Subramanian Swamy advocates for temples at disputed sites in Mathura and Varanasi, citing historical destruction of temples by invaders.

Referring to the controversies around Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura and Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, former Union minister Subramanian Swamy said temples should come up in the disputed portions.

Subhramanian Swamy at a seminar organised by Arundhati Vashishth Anusandhan Peeth in memory of late VHP leader Ashok Singhal at Zila Panchayat Auditorium in Prayagraj on Sunday. (HT)
Subhramanian Swamy at a seminar organised by Arundhati Vashishth Anusandhan Peeth in memory of late VHP leader Ashok Singhal at Zila Panchayat Auditorium in Prayagraj on Sunday. (HT)

Swamy was speaking at a seminar organised by Arundhati Vashishth Anusandhan Peeth in memory of late VHP leader Ashok Singhal at Zila Panchayat Auditorium in Prayagraj on Sunday.

Expressing his views on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Movement, Swami said Muslim invaders broke 40,000 temples in the country, and some temples were even broken twice and thrice. “After Ayodhya, if the temples come up in Kashi and Mathura as well, then there is no need to ask for the remaining 40,000 temples.”

“Aurangzeb ordered the destruction of the temple in Kashi and said that no one should dare to construct a temple there again. However, I say that the place where Lord Shiva stood with a Jyotirling should only have a temple. We will definitely build a temple in Kashi. Similarly, no one should challenge our faith on Krishna Janmabhoomi and will also construct a temple at Lord Krishna’s birthplace,” Swami said.

Swamy advocated for the declaration of Ramsetu a national heritage, and said people should have courage for the cause as there were many obstructions in the way. He further said that the BJP government nationalised 102 temples in Uttarakhand and the Vitthal Rukmani temple in Maharashtra.

The programme was presided over by former justice Sudhir Narayan.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //