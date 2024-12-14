No open meat sale during Mahakumbh: Varanasi DM’s directive

District magistrate S Rajalingam issued strict directives on Sunday to prepare the city for pilgrims visiting Kashi during the Mahakumbh, set to begin on January 13. He instructed that meat must not be sold openly in Kashi to uphold the sanctity of the holy festival. Renovation being done at Har-Ki-Pauri ahead of Mahakumbh in Haridwar:RAMESHWAR GAUR/HT PHOTO (Sourced)

During a meeting with officials, the DM set a December 31 deadline for completing all preparations. He directed concerned departments to make all roads pothole-free, repair identified black spots and complete white strip marking. Directional signboards are to be installed at key entry points, including Mohansarai and the ring road, to guide pilgrims effectively.

Temporary bus stands will be established at Harhua, Jagatpur, and Lahartara to avoid unnecessary traffic jams. The DM also ordered continuous awareness campaigns to make the city plastic-free.

The food safety department has been tasked with conducting thorough inspections of food served at hotels, shops, and street carts. The DM instructed that the food quality of food must be ensured to avoid hurting the religious sentiments of visiting devotees.

The electricity department was directed to replace worn-out wires, cover transformer poles with plastic, and immediately relocate electric poles obstructing roadways to ensure safety and ease of movement.

The meeting was attended by the additional district magistrate city, deputy commissioner of police traffic, and representatives from the public works department and municipal corporation, with officials instructed to adhere to strict timelines for all preparations.