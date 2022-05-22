‘No order for surrender, cancellation of ration cards in U.P.’
The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday made it clear that no new order had been issued regarding surrender or cancellation of ration cards in the state. It also said that recovery orders too had not been issued—neither by the government nor by the concerning department.
Terming reports circulated in this regard in certain sections of the media as “false and misleading” commissioner, food and civil supplies, Sorabh Babu said ration card verification was a normal process which took place from time to time. He said baseless reports were being circulated regarding surrender of ration cards and new eligibility conditions.
He further clarified that the eligibility/ineligibility criteria of household ration cards were ascertained vide GO dated October 07, 2014 and no new changes had been made since then. He also said that no cardholder could be declared ineligible on the basis of having a pucca house under the government scheme, electricity connection, owning sole weapon licence, cycle owner, poultry/cow rearing farm.
“Similarly, as per the National Food Security Act, 2013 and other prevailing mandates, no provision of recovery from ineligible cardholders has been prescribed and no instructions have been issued from the government level or from the food commissioner’s office regarding recovery,” he said.
According to him, the department always issues new ration cards to the eligible beneficiaries according to their eligibility and from April 1, 2020 till now, a total of 29.53 lakh new ration cards have been issued by the department to the eligible beneficiaries in the state.
The commissioner said orders were being issued for verification of ration cardholders based on the eligibility criteria from time to time but no change in criteria had been made since 2014.
“Verification of ration cardholders is done from time to time to check eligibility based on the criteria. The person can on his own also surrender card if he feels he has become in-eligible. For the cards so cancelled, new cards are issued to those eligible people demanding a ration card,” he added.
-
We have expectations of justice from court: Mufti-e-Banaras
Mufti-e-Banaras, Maulana Abdul Batin Nomani, the secretary of Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee that manages the Gyanvapi Mosque, has said, “We have expectations of justice from the court.” Nomani was chairing a meeting of the committee's members and prominent citizens, in Bunkar Colony, on Sunday, when he made the comment. He appealed to citizens to maintain peace and harmony in the city. The committee's advocates Mumtaz Ahmad and Tauheed Ahmad threw light on legal points.
-
Safe School Vahan policy: Ludhiana police direct school bus drivers to follow safety regulations
Ahead of summer vacations in schools, the traffic police held meetings with school van and bus drivers to apprise them of the rules and recommendations of Safe School Vahan policy. The police also warned the operators to complete all the formalities during summer break, after which it would initiate a massive drive against the violators. Summer vacations in schools are expected to start from the first week of June.
-
Teachers’ recruitment: UPSESSB to undertake double verification of vacant posts
In a first, Prayagraj-headquartered Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) will undertake a double verification of vacant posts in more than 4500 government-aided secondary schools of the state before initiating a new teachers' recruitment drive to fill them, say officials aware of the decision. The decision to undertake a second verification of the posts was conveyed to the officials concerned in a meeting held at the government level on May 19.
-
UP budget session: Main oppn party SP gathers ammo against govt
Lucknow: In the budget session of the UP legislature beginning Monday, the Samajwadi Party, the main opposition party with increased strength in the state assembly, will attempt to corner the state government over many issues. The Samajwadi Party, which had won 47 seats in the UP assembly in 2017, won 111 seats in 2022.
-
Ludhiana | MLA Madan Lal Bagga inspects desilting work at Buddha Nullah
Ahead of the monsoon season, Aam Aadmi Party MLA (north) Madan Lal Bagga on Sunday inspected the desilting work at Buddha Nullah. Bagga was accompanied by superintending engineer Rajinder Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic) Gurtej Singh, sub-divisional officer Sukhdeep Singh and other civic department officials. Bagga said a poclain machine, 12 tippers and four bulldozers were pressed into service to clean the stretch near Chand Cinema bridge.
