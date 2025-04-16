Menu Explore
No police protection for couples marrying against parents wishes: Allahabad HC

HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Apr 16, 2025 09:21 PM IST

The observation came during the hearing of a writ petition filed by Shreya Kesarwani and her husband, who sought police protection and a direction to restrain their family members from interfering in their married life.

The Allahabad high court has ruled that couples marrying against the wishes of their parents cannot demand police protection as a matter of right, unless there exists a real and evident threat to their life or liberty.

The court reviewed the couple’s claims and concluded that there was no material on record to suggest any danger to their safety. (Sourced)
Justice Saurabh Srivastava, who presided over the case, noted that while courts can provide security in deserving cases, couples must “learn to support each other and face the society” in the absence of any serious threat.

The court reviewed the couple’s claims and concluded that there was no material on record to suggest any danger to their safety. “There is not even an iota of evidence to evince that private respondents (relatives of either of the petitioners) are likely to cause a physical or mental assault to the petitioners,” the court said in its order dated April 4.

Citing the Supreme Court’s judgment in Lata Singh vs State of UP (AIR 2006 SC 2522), the high court underlined that the judiciary is not expected to grant protection merely because individuals have chosen to marry of their own volition.

“There is no requirement of passing any order for providing police protection to them,” the court added, while disposing of the plea.

The order further stated that if any individual misbehaves with or harms the couple, police authorities and courts remain available to offer necessary support.

The writ petition was dismissed on the ground that no serious threat perception could be established.

