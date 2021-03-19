Non-compliance of orders: UPRERA imposes ₹1.24 cr penalty on 11 promoters
The UP Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA) revoked registration of the Sushant Golf City, pocket 4 sector 0, project of the Ansal API in the state capital on various charges and constituted a committee for completion of pending work of the project at its 59th meeting on Friday.
This is the third project of Ansal API whose registration has been revoked by the regulatory authority.
Presiding over the meeting, UP RERA chairman Rajive Kumar also imposed a fine of ₹1.24 crore on 11 promoters for non-compliance of orders of the regulatory authority.
“A project monitoring and advisory committee under Bhanu Pratap Singh, member UP RERA, has been constituted for facilitating the remaining work of the project,” said Kumar.
“The Authority has taken this step for protection of the interests of the homebuyers and to ensure compliance of the provisions of the RERA Act,” he added.
Non-compliance of orders: UPRERA imposes ₹1.24 cr penalty on 11 promoters
IIT-K develops touch-sensitive watch for the visually impaired
Bhojpuri film producer lodges FIR against actor
Zero tolerance for crime gave positive results in four years: Yogi
Yogi Adityanath releases 'development booklet' on completion of 4 years of govt
'Reform, perform, transform': UP CM Adityanath on completion of 4 years in power
Blessed by PM Modi, Varanasi’s wooden toys get makeover for new markets
EOW seizes 4 luxury vehicles of bike bot scam key accused
Akhilesh Yadav says CM busy in improving WB, Assam while unaware of own state
Mosque lowers loudspeaker volume after Allahabad varsity V-C seeks ban on azaan
UP cabinet gives nod to acquire 1,365 hectare land for Noida airport
- The cabinet also approved an expenditure of ₹2,890 crore for the land acquisition, besides resettlement and rehabilitation of the people who will be affected by the expansion of the greenfield project.