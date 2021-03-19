Non-compliance of orders: UPRERA imposes 1.24 cr penalty on 11 promoters

The UP Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA) revoked registration of the Sushant Golf City, pocket 4 sector 0, project of the Ansal API in the state capital on various charges and constituted a committee for completion of pending work of the project at its 59th meeting on Friday.

This is the third project of Ansal API whose registration has been revoked by the regulatory authority.

Presiding over the meeting, UP RERA chairman Rajive Kumar also imposed a fine of ₹1.24 crore on 11 promoters for non-compliance of orders of the regulatory authority.

“A project monitoring and advisory committee under Bhanu Pratap Singh, member UP RERA, has been constituted for facilitating the remaining work of the project,” said Kumar.

“The Authority has taken this step for protection of the interests of the homebuyers and to ensure compliance of the provisions of the RERA Act,” he added.