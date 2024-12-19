Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HC directs Amroha DM to secure school admission for students within 2 weeks over non-veg food issue

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Dec 19, 2024 02:16 AM IST

The petitioner also demanded state compensation for the children’s academic loss due to actions of the respondents, including the school principal.

The Allahabad high court has directed the Amroha district magistrate to ensure that the minor students, who were allegedly expelled from school for carrying non-vegetarian food in their tiffin, get admission in another school within two weeks and file an affidavit of compliance in this regard.

A purported video of the interaction between the boy’s mother and the school principal had gone viral. (Sourced)
A purported video of the interaction between the boy’s mother and the school principal had gone viral. (Sourced)

The bench comprising Justice Siddharth and Justice SC Sharma passed the order on Tuesday (December 17) in a petition filed by Sabra, mother of the three siblings, who approached high court seeking registration of an FIR against the school principal, in terms of the complaint made by her alleging that her children were wrongly expelled from school.

The petitioner had also demanded that state government should compensate the children for the loss of their academic progress on account of the acts of respondents, including the school principal.

According to petitioner, her son, who was studying in Class 3 of a CBSE affiliated achool, along with his two siblings, was expelled in September 2024 by the school principal for allegedly bringing non-vegetarian food to school.

A purported video of the interaction between the boy’s mother and the school principal had gone viral.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On