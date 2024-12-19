HC directs Amroha DM to secure school admission for students within 2 weeks over non-veg food issue

The Allahabad high court has directed the Amroha district magistrate to ensure that the minor students, who were allegedly expelled from school for carrying non-vegetarian food in their tiffin, get admission in another school within two weeks and file an affidavit of compliance in this regard. A purported video of the interaction between the boy’s mother and the school principal had gone viral. (Sourced)

The bench comprising Justice Siddharth and Justice SC Sharma passed the order on Tuesday (December 17) in a petition filed by Sabra, mother of the three siblings, who approached high court seeking registration of an FIR against the school principal, in terms of the complaint made by her alleging that her children were wrongly expelled from school.

The petitioner had also demanded that state government should compensate the children for the loss of their academic progress on account of the acts of respondents, including the school principal.

According to petitioner, her son, who was studying in Class 3 of a CBSE affiliated achool, along with his two siblings, was expelled in September 2024 by the school principal for allegedly bringing non-vegetarian food to school.

A purported video of the interaction between the boy’s mother and the school principal had gone viral.