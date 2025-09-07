Not just law, other SRMU courses unapproved too: ABVP; varsity denies

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has levelled fresh allegations against Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University (SRMU) on Lucknow-Deva Road, Barabanki, claiming that apart from its law programmes not being recognised by the Bar Council of India, some other courses run in the past were also not approved by competent authorities. The charges come nearly a week after ABVP leaders were lathi-charged during a protest outside the university on September 1. The charges come nearly a week after ABVP leaders were lathi-charged during a protest outside the university on September 1. (File Photo)

Late on Wednesday night, the UP State Higher Education Council had lodged an FIR against SRMU for allegedly running an unrecognised law course.

According to details, the recognition of SRMU’s five-year integrated bachelor of architecture course was terminated by the Council of Architecture in the 2021-22 session. The B.Ed programme lost its recognition from the National Council of Teacher Education in 2016-17, while BPharma and DPharma programmes were withdrawn by the Indian Medical Council for the 2024-25 session.

ABVP workers in a press note alleged that the university administration had been repeatedly involved in irregularities. “Now the cup of sins of this corrupt university administration is full; action should be taken soon against such a corrupt education system and an illegally running university,” the statement read.

Reacting to the allegations, University chancellor Pankaj Agarwal said none of the courses were unapproved and the list was available on the respective official websites. “We have only discontinued Architecture courses. We believe certain forces are working against the university,” he stated.