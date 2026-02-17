Not singing Vande Mataram unacceptable, disrespect to national symbols nothing less than sedition: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday made Vande Mataram the central plank of his attack on the Opposition while replying to the debate on the governor’s address in the Uttar Pradesh legislative council (Vidhan Parishad), accusing the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress of opposing national symbols and India’s cultural identity. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the state legislative council in Lucknow on Monday. (HT)

He also said statements supporting anti-national elements or showing disrespect to national symbols are nothing less than sedition.

Referring to 150 years of Vande Mataram, Adityanath said, “I ask the Samajwadi Party and the Congress why they oppose it. You live in India but hesitate to stand for the national song and anthem. This will not be accepted. This is an insult to the Constitution and to Babasaheb Ambedkar.”

He alleged that the Opposition supported “ghazis” while questioning national and cultural symbols, and asserted that disrespect to national symbols amounted to disrespecting the Constitution itself.

The chief minister stated, “The nation and state feel pride in their heritage and that development anchored in heritage forms the foundation of a bright future. Those who attacked India’s soul and trampled faith, any glorification of such invaders for vested interests will not be New Uttar Pradesh of India. Statements supporting anti-national elements or showing disrespect to national symbols are nothing less than sedition.”

Citing the grand memorial of Maharaja Suheldev in Bahraich and a university named after him, the chief minister said his government was restoring honour to indigenous heroes ignored earlier.

From fear zone to faith zone

The chief minister said Uttar Pradesh’s new identity was rooted in cultural pride, with events such as Ram temple celebrations, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Deepotsav, Dev Deepawali and Rangotsav drawing massive participation. Improved security arrangements, he said, had enabled a record footfall at religious congregations like the Magh Mela, reflecting renewed public trust.

“In the last nine years, clear policy, pure intent and decisive leadership have transformed UP from the fear zone to the faith zone,” he remarked, adding that people were coming to Uttar Pradesh out of faith.

‘Expecting decency from the Opposition is foolish’

The chief minister also criticised the Opposition’s conduct towards the governor, calling it “unfortunate” and said expecting respect for constitutional offices from such parties was “foolish.”

He alleged that previous governments had weakened constitutional traditions and promoted dynastic politics.

From upadrav (riots) to utsav (festival)

Drawing a sharp contrast with earlier regimes, Adityanath said past governments had turned Uttar Pradesh into a hub of crime where curfews became the state’s identity. “They spread anarchy, which pushed youth into an identity crisis and forced farmers towards suicides,” he said.

He asserted that since 2017, Uttar Pradesh had moved “from curfew to law, from riots to festivals,” adding that the state now offered a secure environment for citizens and investors alike.

Highlighting policing reforms, Adityanath pointed to a sharp rise in women personnel in the UP Police, expansion of training facilities, strengthening of forensic infrastructure across districts and revival of the PAC with new battalions, including women units. He said sustained action against organised crime had dismantled the mafia ecosystem.

Attack on corruption: JPNIC, Gomti Riverfront

Targeting the Opposition over corruption, the chief minister cited the Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC), alleging that ₹800 crore had been spent yet the project remained incomplete. He also flagged the Gomti Riverfront project, saying nearly ₹1,400 crore was spent despite it being a ₹300-crore project, but it was still unfinished. In contrast, he said his government built a hospital at Jayaprakash Narayan’s birthplace, reflecting a development model focused on public welfare rather than “family-centric politics.”

Connectivity and infrastructure push

Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh was now witnessing integrated development across land, water and air connectivity. He announced that the country’s first rapid rail in the state would be inaugurated on February 22, and said travel time between Meerut and Delhi had been reduced to just 45 minutes.

He noted that Uttar Pradesh now had a network of 22 expressways, seven operational, five under construction and work underway on ten more making it one of the best-connected states in the country.

Welfare delivery, technology and poverty reduction

The chief minister said ration distribution before 2017 was riddled with complaints, but the use of technology had ensured transparency and eliminated leakages. “There are virtually no complaints now,” he said, adding that over six crore people had moved out of poverty in the state. “UP is witnessing the confluence of trust, technology and transparency,” he noted.

Highlighting the role of data and emerging technologies, he said data had become the biggest strength of governance and artificial intelligence was a “marching sector” for the country, with dedicated budgetary provisions made for it.

Jobs, startups and EV push

Adityanath said schemes like the CM Yuva Udyami Yojana aimed to create one lakh young entrepreneurs every year. Uttar Pradesh now hosts over 20,000 startups, with the first EV unit established in Lucknow. He claimed the unemployment rate in the state had dropped to 2.24%.

He also highlighted Uttar Pradesh’s growing footprint in the electric vehicle sector, stating that the state accounts for 19% of vehicles sold in the country and over 40% of three-wheelers. Efforts were also underway to ensure playgrounds in every village, he added.

Call for responsible Opposition

Concluding his address, the chief minister accused the Opposition of repeatedly undermining constitutional institutions and urged it to play a constructive role. “Uttar Pradesh is moving forward with rule of law, cultural self-respect and inclusive development. A responsible Opposition should contribute to this journey,” he said.