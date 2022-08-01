Noted Prayagraj doctors turn ‘Kanwarias on cycles’ this Shravan

A group of about 20 eminent doctors of Sangam city went on around 130 km-long kanwar yatra on their bicycles from Prayagraj to Varanasi on Sunday.

Members of a cycling group named “Two-Wheels Thrill”, the medicos left Prayagraj in the wee hours of Saturday and reached Varanasi same day in the evening. They returned to Prayagraj on Sunday.

Remarkably, all the doctors were over 40-year-old and few like renowned pediatricians Dr JV Rai and Dr Anil Shukla are in their mid-60s. But despite their age, they not only inspired the group but led it from the front.

“We started from Bhardwaj Ashram at around 4.30 am on Saturday and after taking Ganga water we reached Varanasi around 3.30 pm on the same day. The group took a brief stop at Gopiganj and had tea and juice (the group avoided any solid food) and proceeded further,” said renowned oncologist Dr Sapan Srivastava.

It was the second time that the group had undertaken a religious journey.

“We had previously visited Chitrakoot, Ayodhya, Sitamarhi during a cycling trip and this was our second trip in which we headed to Varanasi as Kanwarias,’’ added Dr Srivastava.

“To keep ourselves fit, the group undertakes long distance cycling at least twice a week wherein they cover a distance of around 60 kilometers,” said the surgeon.

The ‘kanwarias on cycle’, included paediatricians Dr JV Rai, Dr Anil Shukla and Dr Yugantar Pandey, TB and chest specialist Dr Ashutosh, ophthalmologist Dr BK Singh and Dr Atul Dubey (mentor of the group), ENT specialists Dr Sunil and Dr Subhash Verma, radiologist Dr Pankaj Kamra, neurosurgeon Dr Pankaj Gupta, physician Dr Subodh Jain, phychaitrist Dr Anurag Verma and anesthetist Dr Rajiv Gautam.

Besides, advocate Mayank Awasthi, businessman Raj Kumar Verma and moderator Ashish too undertook the holy journey.