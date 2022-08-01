Noted Prayagraj doctors turn ‘Kanwarias on cycles’ this Shravan
A group of about 20 eminent doctors of Sangam city went on around 130 km-long kanwar yatra on their bicycles from Prayagraj to Varanasi on Sunday.
Members of a cycling group named “Two-Wheels Thrill”, the medicos left Prayagraj in the wee hours of Saturday and reached Varanasi same day in the evening. They returned to Prayagraj on Sunday.
Remarkably, all the doctors were over 40-year-old and few like renowned pediatricians Dr JV Rai and Dr Anil Shukla are in their mid-60s. But despite their age, they not only inspired the group but led it from the front.
“We started from Bhardwaj Ashram at around 4.30 am on Saturday and after taking Ganga water we reached Varanasi around 3.30 pm on the same day. The group took a brief stop at Gopiganj and had tea and juice (the group avoided any solid food) and proceeded further,” said renowned oncologist Dr Sapan Srivastava.
It was the second time that the group had undertaken a religious journey.
“We had previously visited Chitrakoot, Ayodhya, Sitamarhi during a cycling trip and this was our second trip in which we headed to Varanasi as Kanwarias,’’ added Dr Srivastava.
“To keep ourselves fit, the group undertakes long distance cycling at least twice a week wherein they cover a distance of around 60 kilometers,” said the surgeon.
The ‘kanwarias on cycle’, included paediatricians Dr JV Rai, Dr Anil Shukla and Dr Yugantar Pandey, TB and chest specialist Dr Ashutosh, ophthalmologist Dr BK Singh and Dr Atul Dubey (mentor of the group), ENT specialists Dr Sunil and Dr Subhash Verma, radiologist Dr Pankaj Kamra, neurosurgeon Dr Pankaj Gupta, physician Dr Subodh Jain, phychaitrist Dr Anurag Verma and anesthetist Dr Rajiv Gautam.
Besides, advocate Mayank Awasthi, businessman Raj Kumar Verma and moderator Ashish too undertook the holy journey.
-
2 arrested for attacking woman over ₹200 at Kalyan station
A 32-year-old woman was allegedly attacked with a sharp blade by two men at Kalyan railway station road after she refused to give them ₹200. According to the police, the woman was standing at the station premises when the two approached her. The woman registered a complaint against the two. The Mahatma Phule police in Kalyan checked the CCTV footage in the area and got an image of the two who attacked the woman.
-
With chief editorial writer missing in action, it’s up to his team at Saamana to chart Sena’s political path
Its executive editor and driving force Sanjay Raut may have been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on the alleged money-laundering charges, but the show must go on in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana. Saamana was launched on January 23, 1989 by late Sena supremo Bal Thackeray. Raut's editorials in Saamana were mandatory reading for political reporters on the Sena beat as they reflected the official position of the party.
-
Man killed after being hit by car in Bhiwandi
An unknown vendor who was pushing a handcart on an overbridge was killed after being hit by a car in Bhiwandi on Sunday night. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Shahid Salim Qureshi, 31, a resident of Nizampura, Bhiwandi. However, the man died on the way. The accused was driving a car from Sai Baba temple to Kalyan Road through Balasaheb Thackeray overbridge when the deceased was pushing the cart in the same direction.
-
Police foil ABHM activists’ bid to perform ‘jalabhishek’ at Taj Mahal
AGRA Three activists of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) were placed under house for a day for their plan to perform 'jalabhishek' at the Taj Mahal on the third Monday of Sawan month. Some others, however, performed the ritual on the other side of Yamuna facing the monument. Another group of 16 ABHM activists heading towards the Taj Mahal was stopped at Chatta police station and later released, said police.
-
Petition in HC challenges stay by Eknath Shinde on 400 GRs issued by MVA govt
Four pensioners and a social worker have approached the Bombay high court challenging the decision of the Eknath Shinde government to stay, and cancel nearly 400 government resolutions (GRs) passed by the erstwhile Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi regime headed by Uddhav Thackeray. The plea was filed on July 30 by Kishore Gajbhiye, Ramhari Shinde, Jagannath Abhyankar and Kishore Medhe, and a social worker, Sanjay Lakhe Patil, through advocate Satish Talekar.
